Naira Fall: Lady Laments High Cost of Living, Says She Lived in Luxury with N350k Salary in 2021
People

Naira Fall: Lady Laments High Cost of Living, Says She Lived in Luxury with N350k Salary in 2021

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady lamented on the current cost of living as she said she used to live in luxury when she earned N350,000 in 2021
  • Though she earned more money in 2024, she could no longer afford the things she used to buy three years ago
  • She decried the current high cost of living and said she lived as a thrifter despite earning more than N350,000.

A lady who used to earn N350,000 in 2021 has cried out over the cost of living in Nigeria.

She said she lived a luxurious life then but couldn’t afford the same lifestyle in 2024 despite earning more.

Lady Who Lived in Luxury on N350k Salary in 2021 Earns More in 2024 But Can’t Afford Same Lifestyle
Lady laments high cost of living. Photo: @ButterBabe_.
Source: Twitter

In an X post by @ButterBabe_, the lady listed all she enjoyed with her N350,000 salary in 2021.

She said:

“In 2021, I was earning steady 350k aside small small jobs. I lived better, I was happier. I go to supermarket, I shopped real good. I bought all the exotic things I see. My house was a stop of uneaten stuff. I flew anyhow. I was living a good babe' life in my own level.

“2024, I earn way more. Still can't pack seedless grapes, endless plums, exotic supermarket stuffs. I'm so unhappy that the money is coming & I still don't know where it is going to coz I do not eat half those sh*t anymore. I just stick to basic food. & someone is wishing $1/₦2k. I was shopping clothes, shoes, bags every month..IG prices o. I was doing Red Tag.
“Fast forward 2024, I earn way more but I live like a thrifter. Can't remember when last I ordered anything from IG. Light bill doubled 300%. But I swear to God, I earn way more.”

See the post below:

Reactions as lady laments naira depreciation

@OloriOfOloris said:

"2021 that eating turkey was like beef. Now turkey is a luxury."

@phychem11 said:

"350k in 2021 is better 1.5m in 2024."

@temiszn said:

"T Pain is actually making everything look like luxuries."

High cost of living in Nigeria

In a related story, a Nigerian man based abroad cried out over the high price of items he purchased while visiting the country.

Due to the biting economy, a Nigerian man recently abandoned his car and bought a Micra, which consumes less petrol.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady lamented the cake quality she got after paying a baker N16,000 for a package.

