Naira Fall: Lady Laments High Cost of Living, Says She Lived in Luxury with N350k Salary in 2021
- A Nigerian lady lamented on the current cost of living as she said she used to live in luxury when she earned N350,000 in 2021
- Though she earned more money in 2024, she could no longer afford the things she used to buy three years ago
- She decried the current high cost of living and said she lived as a thrifter despite earning more than N350,000.
A lady who used to earn N350,000 in 2021 has cried out over the cost of living in Nigeria.
She said she lived a luxurious life then but couldn’t afford the same lifestyle in 2024 despite earning more.
In an X post by @ButterBabe_, the lady listed all she enjoyed with her N350,000 salary in 2021.
She said:
“In 2021, I was earning steady 350k aside small small jobs. I lived better, I was happier. I go to supermarket, I shopped real good. I bought all the exotic things I see. My house was a stop of uneaten stuff. I flew anyhow. I was living a good babe' life in my own level.
“2024, I earn way more. Still can't pack seedless grapes, endless plums, exotic supermarket stuffs. I'm so unhappy that the money is coming & I still don't know where it is going to coz I do not eat half those sh*t anymore. I just stick to basic food. & someone is wishing $1/₦2k. I was shopping clothes, shoes, bags every month..IG prices o. I was doing Red Tag.
“Fast forward 2024, I earn way more but I live like a thrifter. Can't remember when last I ordered anything from IG. Light bill doubled 300%. But I swear to God, I earn way more.”
Reactions as lady laments naira depreciation
@OloriOfOloris said:
"2021 that eating turkey was like beef. Now turkey is a luxury."
@phychem11 said:
"350k in 2021 is better 1.5m in 2024."
@temiszn said:
"T Pain is actually making everything look like luxuries."
High cost of living in Nigeria
In a related story, a Nigerian man based abroad cried out over the high price of items he purchased while visiting the country.
Due to the biting economy, a Nigerian man recently abandoned his car and bought a Micra, which consumes less petrol.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady lamented the cake quality she got after paying a baker N16,000 for a package.
