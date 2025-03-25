Perhaps, if someone had told Ronke, a Nigerian woman in the diaspora, that a stranger would gift her hundreds of dollars out of the blues, she would have never believed it

The international student is the poster lady for when the grass to grace saying as her story changed in an instant

Perhaps, if someone had told Ronke, a Nigerian woman in the diaspora, that a stranger would gift her hundreds of dollars out of the blues, she would have never believed it

Ronke, a Nigerian mum of two, became a viral sensation after Canadian-born YouTuber and content creator Zachery Dereniowski rewarded her with $100,000 (N154 million), a car and flight ticket back to Nigeria.

Zachery is a popular creator who occasionally puts strangers to kindness tests and rewards them afterwards. He records the heartwarming encounters and posts them on TikTok for his 20.1 million followers to see.

How Nigerian woman received N154 million

Ronke became one of the latest beneficiaries of Zachery's kind gesture. In a video that has amassed over 5 million views, Zachery accosted Ronke in a supermarket, with her kids, and begged for money to get a soother for his crying baby at home.

An unsuspecting Ronke offered Zachery her coins, despite not being financially buoyant and not having her own home, and this moved the content creator to give her $1,000 (N1.5 million) and to launch a crowdfunding for her.

It was from the donations and money from friends he used in turning Ronke's story around.

In a follow-up video, Zachery located Ronke and she was overwhelmed with emotions, rolling on the ground in gratitude as he announced the gifts one after the other.

The video has garnered over 15 million views on TikTok as people gushed over Ronke's encounter with Zachery. Nigerians were not left out as they filled the comment section with joyous and emotional messages.

Five things to know about Ronke

In this article, Legit.ng highlights four things to know about Ronke, based on what she told Zachery in the video.

1. The Nigerian woman in the diaspora, Ronke, is an international student studying international business and management logistics.

2. The woman has two male children named Daniel and David, who are both seven months old.

3. According to the mother of two, her husband could not join her abroad as his visa application was rejected.

4. Before meeting kindhearted content creator Zachery Dereniwoski, the international student had no house of her own and lived with a kind church sister, who accommodated her.

5. Ronke, in the video, stated that she was alone abroad, with her kids, and had expressed fears to her husband that they might be closer to the end of the road with regards to the route she took while relocating, owing to the difficulties she faced.

Watch Zachery's meeting with Ronke below:

