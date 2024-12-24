Prophet Odumeje has lambasted some individuals who allege that the miracles happening in his church are staged

He recalled what happened to a lady who claimed the glory for the miracles in his church, and he cursed others who would do same

The preacher shared what he would do to his church if nothing happened to those who make accusations against him

The leader of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Odumeje, has bragged about the authenticity of the miracles happening in his church. He noted that anyone who takes the glory for the miracles would die.

According to the preacher, real name Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, a lady had claimed that she was behind the miracles in his church. However, the lady is no longer alive. He said that the same fate will befall others who make allegations against him and his church.

Prophet Odumeje stated that if the person does not die, he would close down his church, also known as The World Miracle Centre. He promised 5H powers for his members in 2025 as he spoke in Igbo.

Members of his congregation clapped for him as he continued his statement in the video shared by @onejoblessboy on X.

Prophet Odumeje often makes the news for claiming he has powers and how he interacts with his members during church programmes. He also associates himself with some entertainers, including Highlife musician Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour, and Nollywood actor Yul Edochie.

Watch Prophet Odumeje's video below:

Reactions as Prophet Odumeje curses his accusers

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Prophet Odumeje's video below:

@VinOfIdanre001:

"Power in HD."

@thobbiZ3:

"If you take this man seriously, you need mental checkup."

@Noble36478238:

"Baba don warn all these content creators."

Rita Edochie attacks Prophet Odumeje

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Rita Edochie had shared her hot take about Yul Edochie and his wife Judy Austin visiting Prophet Odumeje's church and climbing the altar.

Yul and Judy had attended Prophet Odumeje's church, where Yul was seen on the altar as he praised himself and his wife.

In reaction to the video, Rita shared her disappointment with the preacher for permitting them on his altar.

