A Nigerian woman who is a prophetess called her husband out in the church and asked him to kneel

Prophetess Chidimma jokingly said the church was her office, indicating that her husband had to do her bidding there

Prophetess Chidimma's husband did not counter his wife as he respectfully knelt before her in the church

A Nigerian woman shared a video of the moment she asked her husband to kneel down.

Prophetess Chidimma was ministering in her church when she decided to call out her husband.

Prophetess Chidimma's husband knelt before her. Photo credit: Tiktok/Prophetess Chidimma.

Source: TikTok

Her husband was among the congregants in the church under Preophetess Chidimma's ministration.

The video is captioned:

"When you marry a prophetess."

After Prophetess Chidimma called her husband and he came out, she told him to kneel, and he did.

She indicated that the church was her office, which means her husband was under her ministration and may do her bidding.

The woman of God was laughing, and the congregation joined her in laughing after the man knelt.

It is not clear if she wanted to pray for her husband, but the video has sparked reactions among her followers on TikTok.

Some people said it was not right, but the prophetess said she was just playing with her husband.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as prophetess asks her husband to kneel down

@exceeding55 said:

"Madam am a prophetess but this is not right. My husband will never kneel before me in the name of what office. Jesus is our head as our husband is our head. This is not too good for social media."

@Asiwaju baby said:

"God forbid this for my brothers and son in the name of religion."

@Prince_Austine said:

"It takes a good man who understands spirituality to do this. not evert man will. when a man believes in you. He sees it as nothing."

