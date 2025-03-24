A young lady has shared her pain and frustration on social media after attending the wedding of a 'mean' Nigerian bride

According to the lady, she and the other members of the 'asoebi' team were not catered for during the wedding

In a video on TikTok, she narrated what allegedly happened at the event and how they had to go to a river to get water to drink

A young lady recently took to TikTok to share her harrowing experience at a Nigerian wedding, where she and her fellow asoebi team members were allegedly treated with utter disregard by the bride.

She shared the disturbing story via her official account, leaving many users shocked and outraged.

Lady accuses bride of being mean to asoebi girls

The lady, identified as @swemeshi_ali on TikTok, recounted the events that transpired during the wedding, which was held in a rural village devoid of basic amenities such as electricity, water, and network connectivity.

According to her, the bride did not consider her guests' welfare, as they were forced to fend for themselves, covering their transportation and feeding costs.

The situation took a more painful turn when the asoebi girls were compelled to fetch water from a nearby river, as the bride had allegedly not made provision for drinking water.

To add insult to injury, the bride reportedly attempted to abandon them in the village, leaving them to find their own way back.

The lady and her companions were forced to 'stand up for our rights' and secure their transportation back home.

She claimed that the bride subsequently withheld souvenirs from them, citing their failure to participate in a traditional money-gathering ritual.

In her words:

"POV: We attended a Nigerian wedding and the bride was mean to us. We went for wedding in a village without light water or network. Bride didn’t provide feeding or transport for us we paid it all, we had to go to river to get water. Drinking water wasn’t even provided and this bride wanted to leave us behind in the village. Omo we had to stand up for our rights. She didn’t give us souvenirs cause she said we didn’t shake nyyash for men to get her money. Never have I ever seen something like this all my life."

Each of the girls also took turns to share how the experience had been for them and how they felt about the situation.

Reactions as asoebi girl shares experience at wedding

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@ØBIÃGELIAKWU said:

"Bride that rented bridesmaids should tell you guys that she is not a good person because if she is a good person her friends, cousins or sisters will turn up for her."

@Temmy said:

"Are you guys are not from Nigeria because i don’t understand this write up."

@Amicable stated:

"I can relate. I once traveled to s strange land cus of ashoebi. Omo my friend d bride made me regret meeting her oo. The experience was out of this world, others were just saying it's well. To think that we all left school activities, from sch traveled down to her village. Omo. No provision for accomodations, no food, twas the grooms sister that provided a space fr us to sleep, gave us food that night. The next morning being church wedding, bride leave us go church."

@BB forshort said:

"Experience similar thing wen the bride left with her husband after the trad omo."

@Nanni said:

"You should have left the moment she showed her true colours, if u can't provide food or I have to go and fetch water, I will wash my face and pack my thinks and find the nearest car pack."

@Jewelry vendor port Harcourt said:

"I had my own share last year August abi September. I no do ashoebi again oo for anybody except we are very close."

@nenye reacted:

"Nah why I dey do bridesmaid duty for only my family, I no get strength nd I get anger issue Abeg."

@ZAINAB added:

"Ahh wahala I swear I go drag bride abi she dey mad like my stylist way buy cloth of 40k and still go she was served rice and egg for wedding oo and the lady na Igbo."

Bride reacts as bridesmaids fail to show up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her heartbreaking experience after her bridesmaids failed to show up at her wedding.

The bride also lamented that her makeup artist did a bad job on her face, and she had to leave it like that because she had no choice.

