A Nigerian lady has shared her heartbreaking experience after her bridesmaids failed to show up at her wedding

The bride also lamented that her makeup artist did a bad job on her face, and she had to leave it like that because she had no choice

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian bride got disappointed on her wedding day as all her bridesmaids were absent at the venue.

In a heartbreaking post on TikTok, the bride shared her distressing experience, revealing that her makeup artist also did a bad job.

Nigerian bride left stranded by bridesmaids at wedding Photo credit: @onlyoneglam/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride speaks on bridesmaids' absence

The bride, identified as @onlyoneglam on TikTok, expressed her sadness and disappointment in a video shared via her official account.

According to her, the bridesmaids blamed their absence on their excessive drinking at the bridal shower, which led to them oversleeping.

She however noted that despite the setbacks, she chose to focus on the positive aspects of her day.

In her words:

"Taking pictures because life didn't end when all my bridesmaids didn't show up for my wedding and my hairstylist did a shittty job. Their excuses were that they were drunk at the bridal shower so they slept off. Pretty girls don't cry."

Reactions as bride shares painful experience

TikTok users reacted with an outpouring of support and sympathy in the comments section.

@Big Mercy said:

"I wan hear the story pls someone should bring me back here thanks."

@Wealth said:

"Am part of d bridesmaid na prank we don dey come."

@Justfhisart said:

"It’s actually happen on my sister wedding day too. All the groom men don’t show up and when the groom called they kept lying they’re on their way till we finish the wedding. Both my sister and her."

@IBADAN MAKEUP ARTIST said:

"Me I get sisters ooo those people are my real gee for life. I do life with them and I’m happy."

@heyyyitsKemiron baby said:

"I accepted an asoebi party recently bought the outfit and all none of her friends showed interest the only person I knew was her cousin I know I'll be celebrated too."

@Goodnews Ihotugocho Onohwakpor added:

"This is the story of my life. Thank God for my sister and one of friend Josephine that showed up for me. The rest of them came very late."

See the post below:

Bridesmaids bounced out from church wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some bridesmaids were sent out of a church wedding because of their outfits which were said to be indecent.

One of the bridesmaids admitted that she was decently dressed but was asked to cover her hair inside the church.

