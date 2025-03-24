A Nigerian boy once got a free football boot from Bayern Leverkusen star, Victor Boniface during a game at the Uyo Stadium

The boy said the German Bundesliga player gave him the boot during the first leg of the Nigeria VS Rwanda game

However, the boy said a member of the Amavubi of Rwanda team bought the boot from him for $100 (N153,000)

A Nigerian boy was lucky when Victor Boniface gifted him a nice football boot at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The Beyern Leverkusen star was in Uyo where he joined other Super Eagles to play against the Amavubi of Rwanda during the first leg of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

In a video shared on X by sports radio Brila Fm, the boy came out to say he sold the football boots that same day.

According to him, a footballer had approached him in the same stadium, wanting to buy the boots, so he did not hesitate to make quick cash with it.

He said the footballer who bought the boot was a member of the Rwandan team.

The boy said he sold the boots for $100 (N153,000) and used the money to settle pressing issues such as getting a new school uniform.

His words:

"I sold the boot to the opponents and they gave me $100. I bought bicycle, I bought school uniform, I bought school bags."

The 15-year-old who did not mention his name thanked Victor Boniface for his generosity.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy sells boots he got from Victor Boniface

@V_O_AKwaIbom said:

"People dey say poor decision... I laf, for country wey be say people dey look for food to eat. But a wise decision would have been to take a picture with Boniface as he is giving you the boot, Keep the boot, and use it to make money in the future. Abi?"

@idjesanuvie said:

"Don’t think it’s a poor decision at the time, he needed that money so bad and to him he was a good deal at the time, the only way he could have gotten more if he had a adult broker a deal for him."

