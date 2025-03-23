Tolu Arokodare has detailed how much it means to him after making his debut for the Nigerian senior national team

The 24-year-old replaced Osimhen in the second half during the World Cup qualifier against Rwanda in Kigali

Arokodare, who made the 23-man final list under Eric Chelle, says he cried after hugging his teammate Victor Osimhen

New Super Eagles invitee Tolu Arokodare has opened up after making his debut for the Nigerian national football team.

The Genk of Belgium striker came on as a second-half substitute in Nigeria's 2-0 win over Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

The three-time African champions registered their first victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they defeated the Amavubi away from home.

Tolu Arokodare hails Victor Osimhen as his idol. Photo: KRISTOF VAN ACCOM.

Source: Getty Images

A first-half brace from striker Victor Osimhen ensured that the Super Eagles remain in contention for the precious ticket.

The Galatasaray of Turkey forward tucked home the first goal off a set piece in the 10th minute.

Osimhen doubled the lead for the visitors when he 'stole' the ball from a defender, raced into the area and then looped the ball over the goalkeeper.

He was replaced by Arokodare in the 77th minute as the first-timer shared a warm embrace on the touchline.

An emotional Arokodare disclosed that it was a special moment as he hugged his idol, who is now his teammate.

The 24-year-old said as per OJB Sports:

“What a lot of people don’t know is I started crying when I hugged [Victor] Osimhen because I hugged him and said ‘thank you,’

“I said in an interview he’s played a huge role in my career and life.”

The in-form Genk striker has shared his delight at earning a maiden call-up to the Super Eagles, a reward for his standout performances over the past two years that have finally given him his long-awaited breakthrough, Thisday reports.

He has so far enjoyed a sensational season with Genk, racking up 19 goals and six assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, placing him third among Nigeria’s top-scoring strikers in Europe, trailing only Cyriel Dessers (22) and Victor Osimhen (26).

Victor Osimhen was the hero in Nigeria's win over Rwanda. Photo: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Race for World Cup ticket intensifies

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles take on the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Match Day 6 of the World Cup qualifiers.

Both teams have arrived in Uyo as they are billed to face off at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Tuesday, March 25.

Benin play host to South Africa in Abidjan, while Rwanda welcome Lesotho to the Amahoro Stadium. All matches in the group are scheduled to be played simultaneously.

Hugo Broos tips South Africa for World Cup ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has explained that he believes his boys will get help for Nigeria and then qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following their 2-0 win over Lesotho on Friday, Bafana Bafana take themselves top of the CAF qualification Group C with 10 points.

Benin Republic are second with 8 points as the Cheetahs dropped points when they played a 2-2 draw with Zimbabwe.

