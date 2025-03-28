A Nigerian lady who just completed her National Youth Service Corps (NSYC) shared a video showing off her achievements

In the video she posted on TikTok, the lady showed off at least 11 certificates she bagged during her service year

She danced and rejoiced happily even as many of her followers took to the comment section to congratulate her

Congratulatory messages trailed the video of a lady who just passed out of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The lady shared a video to celebrate her passing out and to also show netizens her achievements.

The lady said she got 12 certificates during her NYSC service year.

In the short clip posted on TikTok, Lolo Akureika showed people the plenty certifications she bagged during her service year.

She posed in the video, holding up the certificates, which are 12 in number.

She captioned the video:

"You passed out from NYSC with 12 certificates inside of just 1."

A lot of her followers immediately took to the comment section to shower her with congratulatory messages.

The lady is seen rejoicing with the 12 certificates she got.

However, some people who saw the certificates asked her if she had used any of them to find a job.

She was also asked what she did during her service year to merit the certificates, she said she participated in courses.

Her words:

"Courses, leadership,learning skill, volunteering etc."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady passes out of NYSC

@Jud ith said:

"Guys I’m a corper as well, you see this people that collect many certificates eeeh na them Dey pay for am. It’s not free ooo, people wey nor collect fit nor need the papers."

@ollyswizzi said:

"You don see job?"

@Dbaba4lyf said:

"Nothing really concern me with the certificates, abeg who sing that song for background?"

@SEED said:

"12 certificate wey go get use when nigeria don better. and no be anytime from now."

@pricilla_oma said:

"You have money oooo."

@nuelkebi_12 said:

"Exford global. 5 certificate is 35k. I go manage my one certificate."

@Phykey said:

"All this one no guarantee anything, work no Dey outside, moniepoint POS is around 25-30k just in case."

@Alpha Magnum said:

"Just find the nearest Aboki use am exchange for 400 Naira Suya."

@Sylvia Ray said:

"Person wey build hospital, Girl you deserve 20 certificates sef."

@Tees_signature said:

"Please tell me what you did , I’m planning on serving with the next batch and will like to be fully involved."

@Ayo Victoria said:

"The ones wey my brother collect Dey house bigger than nysc certificate itself."

@bgtech said:

"If na Country that cares.. shey the certificates go get respect.. What a country we are."

@Gracious said:

"Please can you list them and how you got them or what you did to collect them ... thanks."

Man shares how he did NYSC with his bestie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man and his female bestie passed out from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) after serving the country for a year.

The man said he and his female bestie attended the same primary and secondary school while growing up.

Interestingly, they maintained their friendship by attending the same university and did their NYSC in Lagos state.

