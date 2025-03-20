A Nigerian lady has gotten netizens emotional after sharing the sad story of a woman who was neglected by her husband while in labour

The woman's husband had reportedly chosen to drink with his friends rather than stay with his pregnant wife at the hospital

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking post stormed the comments section to share their opinions

The sad story of a pregnant woman who was neglected by her husband has sparked outrage on social media.

An eyewitness had shared her harrowing encounter with the new mother who was callously abandoned by her husband during childbirth.

Husband drinks with friends, shuns pregnant wife

The shocking account was shared by Facebook user Idowu Olayinka, who recounted how the expectant father had chosen to indulge in drinks with friends instead of being by his wife's side at the hospital.

When informed that his wife was in labour, the husband's response was allegedly dismissive and heartless.

According to Olayinka, the husband's lack of empathy was not an isolated incident as the pregnant woman had previously been locked out of their home by her husband for returning late from shopping.

Her woman's family however intervened, ensuring that the husband did not take custody of the newborn child.

The new mother, with the support of her family, reportedly resolved to end the marriage after the traumatic experience.

She narrated:

"How on earth will your wife be in labour and they called to inform you And the only thing you could say was "Ehn ehn, should i go and die cos she is in labour? She should born wetin she wan born na". Women we deserve better o.

"This man was out there with his friends drinking o His first child!!! Hmmm. It is well. The lady was just crying. After the delivery was successful. The lady put a call to her mum that she's done with the marriage. She said there was a time her husband locked her out cos she came back home late from shop while pregnant.

"Her siblings had to call us not to allow the husband take the baby away. Her brother came to ijebu very early in the morning. I'm glad she has a very supportive family. Her brother keeps telling the lady that they're ready to support her decisions."

Reactions as pregnant woman gets neglected by husband

Many Nigerians flocked to the comments section go condemn the husband's behaviour and express solidarity with the new mum.

Oba Adenike said:

"In all you do, have good family backing. Like a post I shared yesterday, the story looks similar except the man has money for CS and the mother in-law asked the woman to born like Hebrew woman. Omolomo that didn't want to die jejely made the CS transfer and it was made successful. Na from hospital the mama carry her go her house."

Ifeoma Bernard said:

"Good I'm glad she did the right thing in the end. As long as they keep rushing into marriage with these deviants all because they don't want to be single, they'll keep rushing out of it as single moms."

David Opeyemi reacted:

"That's so bad of him. I understand the fact that Nigeria is frustrating at the moment. But saying 'she should born wetin she wan born na' is arrant nonsense."

Ogbonna Favour reacted:

"Until women start loving them selves and understanding that marriage is not ment for everyone else they will keep crying."

Rosemary Abidemi added:

"News don carry ur story. I followed you from here. It is heart breaking reading this. It is well with d mother and baby."

