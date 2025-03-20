A Nigerian widow has shared her painful experience after lending N1.2 million to a friend five days after her husband's burial

In a heartbreaking video, she revealed how her friend fought her and blatantly refused to repay the full amount borrowed

While sharing her experience online, the lady, however, rejoiced that she had become wealthier despite facing such a setback

A Nigerian widow recently took to social media to share her distressing encounter with a friend who had borrowed a huge sum of money from her.

The widow who was still grieving over the loss of her husband, had lent the friend N1.2 million just five days after his burial.

Widow shares how friend fought her after borrowing N1.2 million Photo credit: @victoriouschibugo/ TikTok, Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Widow recounts experience with friend who borrowed N1.2 million

Identified as @victoriouschibugo on TikTok, the lady recounted how her friend's behaviour took an unexpected turn after the burial.

The friend not only refused to repay the loan in full but also resorted to physical altercation with her.

Despite this painful experience, the widow rejoiced over her success, revealing that she had earned fifty times the amount she had lent in just one year.

She painfully narrated her ordeal, expressing her disappointment and hurt at her friend's betrayal.

Widow betrayed by friend after lending N1.2 million to her Photo credit: @victoriouschibugo/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"My life did not end when I borrowed N1.2 million to someone I thought was my friend five days after my husband died. And she ended up fighting me after my husband's burial and refused paying me my complete balance because of aura for aura. I have made X50 of that money in a year since after my husband died. Don't mess with a virtuous widow. She went as far as calling my white camouflage. I fit beat my chest say my life better pass her own wey get husband now."

Reactions trail widow's experience with friend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Nkay said:

"You’re nice oooo. You borrowed a supposedly friend money 5 days after your husband’s death. Can never be me."

@TheOlajumoke wrote:

"So she still didn't pay the 1.2m till now and you leave her alone to Waka about. I would have sent ayilala to her."

@Nasa d’xtiancreator said:

"The fact that she came to you to borrow money 5 days after you lost your husband is a red flag."

@Aunty Agi said:

"I work with United Nigeria airline, I followed you after your encounter with our airline, I must say you are so matured and educated."

@tisabel said:

"Its been five years since I lost my husband, and the person hasn't paid back till now. I am tired of asking. Hmmm."

@carisstitches stated:

"Rule number 1, do not borrow a friend money or render a service on credit to pay later, I learnt the hard way."

@tisabel commented:

"I don't understand how some people go to bed and sleep peacefully with all they do. Someone I borrowed money shortly after my husband is still owing."

@MaB987 added:

"That friend is wicked ohh. 5 days after your husband's died? you were in pain and she came asking for help. WOW. You too good."

Watch the video here:

Man cries out after lending money to married friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a man who lent his struggling married friend N150k to help his wife deliver through cesarean section.

After failing to repay the loan in May and June, the creditor, now having financial constraints, reached out to his married friend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng