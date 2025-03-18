A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video narrating her experience after getting admitted in a hospital

According to the lady, she was unconscious for three days, only to discover when she regained consciousness that none of her family members volunteered to pay her hospital bill

The distraught woman revealed that her family members had asked the doctor to wait, insisting that she would pay her bill when she woke up

An emotional Nigerian lady narrated her harrowing experience after being hospitalised for days.

The lady spent three days in a coma, only to awaken and discover that her family members had refused to settle her medical expenses.

Lady emotional as family members refuse to pay hospital bill

The lady, who shared her ordeal on TikTok under the handle @puffer_totebybibihub, expressed her deep-seated frustration and disappointment.

She revealed that her family members had shifted the burden of responsibility onto her, instructing the doctor to await her recovery before demanding payment.

Their action caused the lady to foot the bill herself, a financial burden she was forced to bear alone.

In her video, she lamented bitterly over familial neglect and abandonment. Despite being in a vulnerable state, her family members showed a great lack of empathy and support.

In her words:

"Struggle so private. Nobody knew I paid my hospital bills myself after being unconscious for three days. Family told doctor I will pay when I wake up.

"Family members are something else. More reason I hustle so hard cos if anything happens to me I no help won’t come from them even if am dying nah only prayer dem go offer for situation wey need money."

Reactions trail lady's experience with family members

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@ADUN baby said:

"My mom has done worse."

@Burna boy said:

"Then y'all are wondering why Asake don't give a dammn about his Father."

@Lammy reacted:

"My mom would rather buy clothes with her money than giving it to me to eat. I promise I would be the best mom to my children."

@obumneme reacted:

"Why are you telling us that you paid your hospital bill. Who will pay it for you before?"

@Anita said:

"For over 5 years now, none of my family members have ever called to ask if i need anything. When i tell people am the last born, dey be like “you’re enjoying oo”. But sincerely am not."

@Pearlhairline said:

"I was unconscious for almost a week when I woke up my acc was empty and my brother had packed all my clothes / belongings to my aunt’s children he thought I wouldn’t survive! They gaslight and avoided me till date."

@faithie commented:

"I once suffered kidney infection my step dad said he didn’t have money and abandoned me at the hospital in 2015 I was left in the hospital with a bill of 60k back then with no one to help me."

@phanie said:

"That’s how my elder brother had accident in Lagos,for my dad to send money he said bcos we saw him building houx, we want to finish his moni that his not dropping a dime, not knowing my only brother."

@IMOLEAYO said:

"Your own even better they admit me for 5days I called my family none of them came they said they no get bike money."

@Merci_den said:

"As someone who has been in the situation lots of time I can totally relate. The first time I was diagnosed of ovarian cyst I had pains from work that I had to do uber to get home unfortunately."

@adedamolaadeleke7 reacted:

"So many sad stories I'm reading here, that why I don't know how to judge all this girls doing olosho, oga o, may we all find healings in our journey of life."

@Kachi obi added:

"So touching if na me malice with the full family till they apologize I no care 10 yrs sef I de on the malice."

