A single mother has shared her experience with her baby's father who denied her after she got pregnant for him

According to her, the young man who abandoned her when she was jobless has been trying to come back into her life since she became successful

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to advise the single mother

A single mother has gone viral after narrating her ordeal with her baby's father, who disowned her during pregnancy.

The woman revealed that the same man, who had abandoned her when she was unemployed, later attempted to rekindle their relationship after she achieved success.

Man returns for lover and child he anabdoned Photo credit: @karedemteso/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Single mum shows off cute son

The mother, identified by the handle @karedemteso on TikTok, posted a video showing herself and her toddler son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the caption, she recounted her son's father's past denial of parental responsibility because she was jobless at the time.

However, as she became successful, the same man who denied her and her son, has now been pleading to return into their lives.

In her words:

"The pregnancy he denied when I was jobless verses the family he wants back now that I have made it too."

Reactions as single mum shares experience

TikTok users praised the single mother for her strength and encouraged her to prioritise her well-being and that of her child.

Many advised her to be cautious about rekindling a relationship with someone who had previously rejected her and her child.

@shammyrick said:

"They always come back, you deserve better."

@lizah said:

"God is real. This is so me almost 6 years down. A proud single mom. May you never lack mamaa."

@Keji said:

"He wants you back cos u are now doing fine and u are equally beautiful, ask this question, will he come back if u are still struggling?"

@Annkim stated:

"Let's your life continue without him. Continue glowing."

@nurse lydia said:

"A true definition of a woman can come back from anything. I am proud of you."

@Panyako Richard said:

"On his behalf kindly find a special spot in your and forgive him."

@joy joyyie said:

"Forgive him allow him see his son but living together zii what of you become jobless and he ran again."

@user5079748961718 said:

"Mine is 14yrs. He was neglected at 11months when i was jobless. When he was 1 year 3 months I got a job. God is great. He pretend as loving him now."

@macibellah added:

"No wonder my friend told me nizae time nko fully ready kujisupport, u cant predict a man."

Watch the video below:

Single mum shuns baby daddy who returned

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian single mother, Ayinke Gold, shared the story of how she was abandoned by her man when she got pregnant.

According to Ayinke, the unnamed man left her and denied getting her pregnant when he was supposed to take responsibility.

Source: Legit.ng