A Nigerian lady shared how she struggled with a revolving door at a 5-star restaurant.

Noting that it was her first experience at such a place, she found it hard to make her way into the building.

In a video by @otweytwey on TikTok, the beautiful lady was seen in an elegant long dress.

She stood outside the door, wondering how to use it, and hesitated until she found an opportunity to enter it.

When she finally entered, she was surprised that she spun and ended up outside the restaurant again.

In the caption, she stated that it was her first time visiting such a restaurant and she had lost count of how many times the door spun her around.

She said:

“My first time in a 5-star restaurant. I don round like 200 times now.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s struggle at 5-star restaurant

The video had gone viral, garnering over 4.2 million views as of the time of this report.

Many who came across the video shared what they observed about the lady’s struggle and recounted their similar experiences.

@okasmaureen2 strawberry said:

"Same to happened to me when I went to protea. It’s not funny oo."

@ORE OF TIKTOK said:

"Protea hotel ke, which one bcos the last time I went to the one around Alausa their door was not like this ooo (which branch be this) if na Alausa own make I go back go do video there."

@princessWura20 said:

"I am not scared of this they taught me how to use escalator since how many month i never still sabi still scared of it cos one day it nearly hurt my leg so na only shoe just have little scratch."

@QUEEN said:

"Can someone tell us how to enter to avoid future embarrassment?"

@HOME OF SPIRITUAL & FASHION said:

"Enter gently the way she did and the way out is that place they put foot mart all you need it be on the empty space."

@priceless69 said:

"I used escalator once, it's showed me shage and that was my first and last."

