A video which showed how some siblings celebrated their mum’s birthday has emerged on social media

The video showed when they stormed the woman’s house with gifts and cake, and sprayed her money

People who came across the video observed the woman’s house and reacted on the birthday celebration

Some siblings came together to surprise their mother on her birthday celebration.

A video which showed them storming her house with gifts has emerged on social media.

The video, posted by @donialilywealth123 on TikTok, also showed the children spraying their mum with money, which majorly consisted of N20 notes.

They also presented gifts like cakes and picture frames to their mum.

The video was captioned:

“See mon*y. Happy birthday ones again mum.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman’s birthday celebration

@Dirisu Hassana said:

"Make una gather d money take rent better apartment for her."

@mommylastborn11 said:

"Y the 20naira?"

@JENNIFER said:

"That house is number one thing you suppose to change."

@Rukky Sweetlife said:

"Aje God wen mk u celebrate am like this for 2024, Go give all of owner money & long life to celebrate am in a bigger way next year."

@Windy said:

"Na this 20naira Dey vex me…. Why not just give her the money in higher note no matter the amount? Nawa ooo"

@bilkis445 said:

:Afar make una relax 20 naira no b money even if na 3k u give ur mom she we still be happy and still feel happy."

@sure berry said:

"She go still pray for her children. happy birthday mama Pablo."

@lawsonchizzy said:

"Una don try but una for jux carry her go new hux nah.Happy birthday to her long life and prosperities answers to all her secret prayers."

