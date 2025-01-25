A Nigerian man who married a nurse called out the authorities for putting his wife on night shifts

In the lighthearted video, the man said he no longer enjoyed his wife, and single ladies should do night duties instead

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the man’s complaints and advised him on what to do

A Nigerian man went viral after complaining about his wife’s night shifts in a hospital.

He noted that his wife was a nurse, and he no longer enjoyed her because of her night shift.

In the amusing video by @blissfamily1 on TikTok, the man called out the association of nursing and midwifery in Nigeria, begging them not to put his wife on night duty.

His wife, who was in the background, asked him if the association was doing rosters.

He said:

““I’m calling out the NMCN, Nigerian Nursing and Midwifery Council, to please stop putting married women on night duties. It’s affecting us, the husbands. I don’t enjoy my wife anymore, especially when she’s on night duties. Please.”

His wife countered him, adding that they had a good time together that day.

Responding to his wife, he said:

“Only today, since you’ve been going. I don’t enjoy my wife again. I sleep alone; I’m missing her. When she comes back in the morning around 9 or even 10 sometimes, the only thing she wants to do is sleep. She sleeps for 4 to 5 hours, or even 6 hours.”

“When she wakes up around 2 or 3, she will cook and prepare to go to work again. Is that even a life?”

The man then stated that single ladies who were nurses should do the night shifts instead.

Reactions trail man’s complaint on night shifts

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the man’s complaints and advised him on what to do.

@jayni_pearl said:

“So make I sleep for hospital everyday because I Dey single.”

@Olayinka Arike Bamid said:

“Boya you will go and open shop for your wife make she leave Nursing .”

@Florence/Virtual Assistant said:

“It’s the wife in the background for me.”

@Nuella5161 said:

“Dey play, so because I never marry make I Dey sleep for hospital everyday.”

@legit nurse said:

“so nah single nurses go dey do night,you are playing. I swear nursing is a calling sir ,so endure it thanks.”

