A Nigerian lady celebrated as she became a registered nurse in the United Kingdom after being unemployed

She shared how she started 2024 as an unemployed Kwara state resident before relocating to the UK

Many who came across the video asked for details about her education in the UK and congratulated her

A Nigerian lady danced as she celebrated her milestone after relocating to the United Kingdom.

She shared how she was unemployed when she was still in Nigeria.

She celebrated her latest achievement with a dance. Photo: @_simply_dee

Source: TikTok

In a viral video shared by @__simply__dee on TikTok, the lady said she started 2024 without a job.

The lady was based in Kwara state, Nigeria and had yet to relocate to the UK.

Nigerian lady becomes registered nurse in UK

The lady expressed gratitude to God as she celebrated her achievement after relocating to the UK.

She noted that despite starting 2024 without a job, she didn't begin 2025 in the same way.

As she danced in the video, she announced that she had become a registered mental health nurse (RMHN) in the UK.

She also noted that she was a proof of answered prayer, as she encouraged her followers.

Her words:

“Mood cause I started 2024 unemployed in Kwara state Nigeria, but starting 2025 as a UK RMHN. Proof of answered prayer. You are next to be congratulated.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady becomes UK nurse

Many who came across the video asked for details about her education and congratulated her.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions

@psyche Nurse said:

“Congratulations dear,i just graduated as a RMHN,abeg,help a sis,on ur osce questions or can i DM u?”

@Dejinii said:

“I also started 2024 in the street of Liverpool, jobless and homeless. I am now working with a top firm in Abuja, Nigeria. Glory be to God.”

@priscillabashorun said:

“Congratulations. Saw ‘Kwara’ and i paused cos I grew up there. Nice to E-meet you stranger.”

@ADJovi EYram said:

“This is going to be my testimony.”

@Khadija said:

“Congratulations.I’m genuinely happy for you. May God make it easy for you.”

@Mahtilda | Lifestyle Creator said:

“Love this for you.”

@sofia@2001 said:

“Congratulations dear this will be me this year in Jesus mighty name AMEN Amen.”

@Ayomide Esther said:

“I key into your testimony I shall testify also this year ijn.”

@Dävë said:

“Pls ma can help share details on how you did your whole RMHN.”

@user3173549053878 said:

“Congratulations. I tap from your grace.”

@user1137436128567 said:

“Congratulations. I'm the next by GOD'S grace.”

Read more related stories on Nigerians in the UK

Nigerian student in UK lands govt job

In a related story, A Nigerian student in the United Kingdom shared how she landed a job with the National Health Service (NHS).

She shared how she job-hunted for months and why she left two jobs before getting into the NHS.

Many who came across the post on TikTok congratulated the lady and shared similar experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng