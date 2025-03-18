A young lady has shared a heartwarming video on TikTok revealing how a colleague at work became her husband

According to her, they started off as good friends before developing feelings for each other and eventually becoming a couple

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate them

In a heartwarming story of love and friendship, a young lady shared how she met her husband at her workplace.

The couple's journey from colleagues to soulmates has captured the hearts of social media users.

Lady shares amazing love story with work colleague Photo credit: @mrsmansaray1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gets married to colleague at work

The lady, known on TikTok as @mrsmansaray1, shared a series of videos showing the evolution of their relationship.

From friendly office banter to romantic meetings, the couple's love story unfolded like a fairy tale.

According to her account, a casual visit to her colleague's office created a beautiful friendship that eventually blossomed into romance.

As their friendship deepened, the software developer confessed his feelings and asked for her hand in a romantic relationship.

Lady celebrates getting married to work colleague Photo credit: @mrsmansaray1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He promised to always be there for her and ensure she never felt lonely during their relationship.

She accepted the relationship and their love continued to grow, leading to a grand wedding ceremony.

She narrated:

"One day I was bored at the office and I decided to enter the office of our Software Developer. We chat and laugh and we became friends and asked me to visit him more often. After months of being friends, he confessed his feelings and asked if I can be his girlfriend. He promised I can never be lonely. Ever since that day, I loved hanging out with him. And then we got tired of being boyfriend and girlfriend. We got married."

Reactions as lady marries office colleague

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@julesakua05 said:

"Please those in healthcare, any suggestions on the departments we can enter???"

@Quinn Asty said:

"Make I enter my headmaster’s office cuz those kids are making noise."

@3reasure said:

"Step one get a job step two get bored step three went to one of your work colleagues office."

@Peace morgan said:

"You sure say I no go enter this I.T guy office. I don kuku dey eye emm since."

@Losh said:

"And me I will be saying I can’t be with anybody in my office. I never ready I guess."

@__nkateko.m said:

"Okay step 1, Your workplace must have a software developer department."

Sunshine said:

"Me too, girl, me too. Mind you it was a toxic environment after 3 years we both left and I couldn't be more happier. I met my love at work guys happy I found my pple."

@De Bby said:

"I tried it you guys it ain’t easy. Especially for me that my name was already I their mouth’s, without me even doing anything. I don’t regret it tho but it’s not worth it, Pls dey your lane."

@Imaja said:

"This Ihn be don eye this software developer ar swear. Anyways moral lesson go for it. Congratulations girl."

@Omolade said:

"As my office no con get software developer like this. This love go reach me so."

@julianaaa reacted:

"Wow I thought work relationship is usually prohibited."

@Harriet added:

"Moral lesson: don’t be limited to your office only. Try mingling with other colleagues in different departments. Above all, don’t forget to take it up in prayers."

Watch the video here:

Source: Legit.ng