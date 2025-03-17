A young lady has shared a surprising video on the TikTok app revealing her recent experience inside a commercial bus

In the video, she captured a woman who was so busy cutting and arranging vegetables inside the bus that she didn't seem to care who was watching

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

The clip, captured by a young lady, showed a female passenger completely absorbed in preparing vegetables inside the bus.

Female passenger seen with green leaves in public bus Photo credit: @flareflame/TikTok, Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Passenger prepares vegetables inside bus

The lady who shared the video on TikTok, @flareflame, accompanied her post with a short caption.

"Time is money," she said.

The clip quickly went viral, sparking a debate among viewers who were intrigued by the passenger's unusual behaviour.

As the bus rumbled along, the woman in question was seen busily chopping and arranging her vegetables, seemingly without a care in the world.

Her actions were so focused that she appeared to be in her own little world, oblivious to the curious glances of her fellow passengers.

Lady seen cutting and arranging vegetables in public bus Photo credit: @flareflame/TikTok.

Reactions as lady cuts vegetables in bus

The video sparked lots of reactions on TikTok, with many people expressing their amusement and surprise at the woman's behaviour.

Some viewers praised her dedication to her task, while others were left scratching their heads, wondering what could have been so urgent about preparing vegetables on a bus.

@JudithHart said:

"This is wrong. Even if u didn’t show the face. Recording in public transport is bad."

@Timmy powerz said:

"That could be my mom The Way she wants to be busy every where."

@user8620915474800 said:

"Especially this type of vegetable. One has to do this in advance, so you just wash and cook it."

@Elsa k260 said:

"On God, if I was next to her, we would get the job done faster faster before the next stage."

@pookie said:

"Love you so much mum your passionate responsibilities and efforts to make sure we are safe are countless."

@Lucy Wangeci said:

"When she gets home she'll just wash n cook. Bless our Mothers ohhh Lord."

@Blessed lady commented:

"My mom when traveling from kisii to Nairobi and she happened to have bought vegetables along the way."

@Motso_SK said:

"My late grandmother would do the same, wash it when she gets home n cook it."

@Braviana Alur said:

"My luo people see nsunsa they way l love pumpkin leaves very delicious if you know how to prepare."

@YoungMakoti said:

"Don't waste time, the moment I get off the transport I should be eating in a min."

@Nyaga Kenneth k said:

"This speaks volumes, how mother's run errands and still do house chores."

@Yasmin Beatrice Ciku reacted:

"That's for sure my mom, she can't stay for five minutes without doing something."

@Blessed added:

"I'm so glad to be from the black race, I don't think I would be as humble appreciate the little things and enjoy life the way I do out of nothing."

Watch the video here:

Lady shares experience in public bus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady narrated an irritating incident that happened to her on a public bus she had entered.

According to the young lady, she boarded the vehicle on her way back from work and almost ran out of breath, no thanks to a female passenger.

