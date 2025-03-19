A businesswoman treated rave-of-the-moment Bamike Olawunmi, popularly known as Bambam, to a pleasant surprise by giving her a gift box

Actress Bambam has remained on the lips of many Nigerians following her role in the trending movie "Love in Every Word"

The lady captured Bambam's heartwarming reaction when she was handed the gift box and it melted hearts

Nigerian reality TV star and actress Bamike Olawunmi, popularly known as Bambam, was thrilled as a lady surprised her with a gift box.

The lady, @chri.stabel, documented how she located Bambam and surprised her with the gift box.

Bambam receives surprising gift box from lady.

According to the lady, she and her team were on a mission to give gifts to their ambassadors and Bambam was one of their recipients.

Bambam's reaction to surprise gift box

The businesswoman remarked that it was the seventh time she met Bambam, noting that the actress never failed to hug her on each occasion.

She said, in a video, that they got to Bambam's location, where she was shooting a movie, and gave her the gift box. Bambam received the gift box with excitement.

"This is the 7th time I am seeing Bam Bam and she never fails to give me a hug.

"...She is such a sweet soul, guys. So, on this day, we were on a mission to give our ambassadors gift box filled with Cosmo products.

"...So, we had to go to Bam Bam's location. She was on set trying to shoot a movie. So, we went there, gave her the box, she was all smiles, all excited, look at her smile..." the businesswoman said.

Bambam's stellar role in the viral movie "Love in Every Word" has skyrocketed her internet fame and led to the "Achalugo" trend on social media.

Bambam hugs lady who gave her gift box.

People hail actress Bam Bam

Ur zaddy’s baby🌚❤️ said:

"The bag is from where please?"

Osinachi Okafor said:

"Achalugo is that you."

Mahky said:

"We all love her."

Odoms Audrey said:

"I love you bambam."

Solexbrown said:

"Onye nwem her self."

sarafinapurity said:

"My body wash is right there and the fragrance from that soap is so good."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Teddy A had celebrated his wife Bambam for her performance in the new movie "Love in Every Word."

Bambam recounts heartbreaking childbirth experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Big Brother Naija star Bambam had recounted her saddening childbirth experience.

The reality star revealed that her kidney failed and all her systems were shutting down while she was in labour. She added that her heart became weak. The mother of two also explained that she almost lost her child because the baby had detached from the placenta and was losing her oxygen.

Bambam revealed that it almost led to stillbirth. She explained that a lot of stillbirth were due to negligence from medial professionals. She pointed out that it was either that the doctor was not sound or that they came late to attend to the patient.

