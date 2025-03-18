A beautiful lady has shared the message she got from her boyfriend who is an older man in his late 50s

The lady said her boyfriend who is 59 years old sent her funny flowers on Whatsapp but she also got one more thing she liked

According to the message she displayed on TikTok, the older man also sent a lot of money into her bank account

A beautiful young lady has displayed the WhatsApp messages her boyfriend sent to her.

What attracted the attention of social media users is that the man is older than the lady.

The lady displays the amount of money sent to her by her older boyfriend. Photo credit: TikTok/@uskhakhanelondy.

Source: TikTok

According to Uskhakhanelondy who shared the video on TikTok, her boyfriend is currently in his late 50s.

Uskhakhanelondy said her boyfriend is 59, but she is apparently deeply in love with the man.

She showed the funny flowers the man sent to her on WhatsApp to wish her a happy Sunday.

The man often sends the lady funny messages on Whatsapp. Photo credit: TikTok/@uskhakhanelondy.

Source: TikTok

However, it was not only flowers and messages she got from the man. He also sent her a lot of money.

She captioned the video:

"You gave 59-year-old boyfriend a chance."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows her chats with her boyfriend

@Zii Khona Koko said:

"Mine sends me links for the videos he saw on facebook, some are BBC news and livestock sales."

@VuyoMeje said:

"How do you reply to these stickers to keep him happy?"

@nokubongamtshau said:

"The last screenshot is all that matters."

@254Pamshiku said:

"Another one is calling me an honorable princess."

@pruvy said:

"After screenshot of money then everything made sense."

@Maka Paris said:

"They very loving shame sweethearts those ones."

@Hlela Dastile said:

"Don't let them lie to you, they also want these good morning messages."

@Lezothi said:

"Atleast he's not putting his face next to a lion in the clouds."

@joeymwpne60 said:

"I'm not dating a older man but my father likes sending those kind of whatsapp messages I stopped opening it."

@Rebecca said:

"Ma’am!!! I received those good morning pics this morning and I reacted with."

@Playboy said:

"At 59 he still called a boyfriend?"

@South African 1111 said:

"Omunye speaks court language, when I try to explain his missed calls uvele athi I object and where is the proof."

@nalongo said:

"He still sends music and old style music. The way l pretend to be enjoying it yet l just tap on it so that he saw l saw it."

@FemmeTouch said:

"The bank notifications are what's important. Please."

@Rinampho said:

"I can relate and after those annoying messages + money in notification to brighten up you."

Lady lists benefits of being married to an old man

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady said she married an old man and that there were many benefits attached to the decision.

The lady posted a video on TikTok sharing some of the things she got from her loving and dotting husband.

She showed that she got her passport stamped, indicating she may have travelled abroad with the man.

Source: Legit.ng