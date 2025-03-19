A young Nigerian man who has a very feminine voice has shared his funny experience with a woman whom he met at a fuel station

According to the young man, the woman was stunned to hear the sound of his voice and she queried him to know why he talked like that

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions about it

A Nigerian man's unique voice has been the subject of controversy after his video surfaced on social media.

In the trending video, he shared his recent experience at a fuel station that left him and many online users in stitches.

Man says he doesn't know why he has feminine voice Photo credit: @o_kikiola/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man with feminine voice trends online

The man, known as o_kikiola on TikTok, recounted how a woman at the fuel station was taken aback by his voice.

Her surprise led her to query him about the reason behind his unusual tone and he replied her politely.

This was not an isolated incident, as the man claimed to have been asked this question numerous times before.

Despite the frequency of this inquiry, the man confessed that he still lacked a satisfactory response.

Man with feminine voice addresses curious netizens Photo credit: @o_kikiola/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He attributed this to his own uncertainty and lack of knowledge about the origin of his distinctive voice.

In his words:

“If I get a dollar every time I get asked why do you sound like this, why is your voice like this? I feel like I’ll be the richest person in the world. Also I’ve heard it so much that I don’t even have the perfect answer yet cause me myself I don’t know why I sound like this.

“Now story time, I just went out to buy fuel cause the heat is killing and while I was talking to the attendant, there’s this woman next to me that asked me “ha my son why you dey talk like this?” I was like not again because I never have the perfect answer. Me, myself I don’t know why I sound like this.”

Reactions trail video of man with feminine voice

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Kenbisci said:

"I have an uncle he’s a lawyer and whenever his client calls he will be "hello my name is barrister Toyin I am a man."

@The kiki blessing said:

"Do you know I thought you were mimicking someone at first."

@Shugaleecious commented:

"When you finish. Bring the girl that’s talking outside!"

@G.T. PROPERTY said:

"Everytime I call someone that doesn’t know me, I will be hearing “hello Sir, yes Sir! What the."

@Frankie said:

"The constant “hello ma” “good afternoon ma” “you ordered for a ride ma” or when they now see me “please where is your sister”.

@kvngFxshr said:

"Make up a tragic story behind it and watch people get uncomfortable every time they ask you."

@di_vine29 said:

"This kind friend I Dey find Incase I sleep over i go tell my mama say na girl I Dey with so she’ll call to confirm."

@Dabiira said:

"I swear I thought it was a voice over or mimic at first. Wow. You're the 2nd person that sounds like this I've heard. 1st was wild. A KEKE DRIVER. I didn't know what to say & I left it."

@Lorreta commented:

"At least you sound like a grown lady, I know of a man who sounds like a kid and he hawks footwear so u can imagine."

@Agent_Coco reacted:

"I have a friend like this too, whenever he’s angry and trying to shout I never take him serious cos it’s like you’re singing to me."

@UFW•JOLA added:

"I literally thought of you earlier this morning that I’ve not seen you on my fyp recently and you now I’m seeing your video In the evening."

Watch the video here:

Lady with deep masculine voice trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady gained massive attention on the TikTok app due to her deep masculine voice.

Addressing netizens on the platform, she reiterated that her voice doesn't match her appearance and beautiful face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng