A grieving Nigerian man has stirred emotions on social media after he was spotted paying tribute to his late father at his graveside

In the video, the young man poured out his heart over the loss of his father and sang a tribute song he had composed in his honour

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking video stormed the comments section to console him

A young Nigerian man's emotional farewell to his late father has left social media users in a state of sadness.

The grieving son's touching tribute, captured on video, revealed his profound sorrow as he bid a final goodbye to his departed parent.

Man sings tribute song for late dad

In the video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram, the man lamented bitterly over his father's demise.

Standing at his father's graveside, he poured his heart out in a tribute song, expressing the overwhelming pain of his loss.

His lyrics spoke of shattered dreams, unfulfilled promises and the unbearable agony of his father's departure.

In his words:

"I lost my father 2025. I was at home on a Thursday. I don't know what to do. It is what it is. I pray I am healed from this type of pain. Alhaji why you con leave me like this? Why you con leave me like this? Why you hurt me like this? And I don dey panic. Papa don go like this. IMAM don go like this. Adam don go like this. And I dey miss you like this. When I go see you like this? This is not our plan. You promised to stand by me. Say you go see my pikin. So this is the end? Alhaji why you do me like this?"

Reactions as man mourns late father

Nigerians were deeply moved by his pain and flocked to the comments section to offer words of condolence, attempting to alleviate his sorrow.

Codename39 said:

"You can hear the pain in his voice, he’s broken."

Okotiejoy said:

"Una see person dey sing with pain Una Dey laugh some of Una nor get emotions at al."

Iamlayo said:

"Alhaji wan stand up give this boy knock for head if not for the weight of the sand."

Kingsgoldcomedy said:

"Be like alhaji leave many tenants house for you because if to say him no get properties you for dey cry now you even dey sing with painful joy."

Zikky_ng said:

"Na make Alhaji appear for your dream remain make he tell you to stop music with immediate effect."

Officialcashflow_12 reacted:

"I really miss my dad too lost my dad may 3 2022 wish the heaven have a phone cell just to hear his voice again RIP p-man."

Abdul.nini said:

"The pain of losing a father is beyond anything in this world na pain wey words no fit explain."

Shepherd.cliff stated:

"You will think he is catching cruise until it happens to you. Life is not fair."

Investor_gbogbo_oou said:

"Wish I could send a text to mine! Sometime there’s a visiting date in heaven! I miss you so much, dad!"

Gbogbo_oou reacted:

"May God comfort this dude!! Man is in pain and this is own way of grieving and healing. God will comfort him."

Lexxy4sure commented:

"Donjazzy , please make a success story out of this. I know you can if God touches your heart for this young man in pain. God bless you, bruv!"

Watch the video here:

