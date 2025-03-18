A Nigerian lady shared why she blocked a man who chatted with her on WhatsApp after getting her number

She shared the WhatsApp voice note he sent after she sent him a video of herself, based on his request

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady’s action after listening to the voice note

A lady named Jasmine got people talking after sharing why she blocked a man who asked for her video on WhatsApp.

She narrated how the man got her number and chatted her up on WhatsApp.

In the video by @jasmineis_thename on TikTok, Jasmine said the man asked for her video and she sent it to him.

After seeing the video, he sent her a voice note, asking her to take him out.

She blocked him after listening to the voice note, as she shared the VN on her TikTok page.

Jasmine said:

“POV: a guy got my number, Asked for my video and this was his reply when I sent it. Come and take you out asaw”.

In the comment section, Jasmine added that the man sounded “so childish and cringe”.

Listen to the man’s voice note below:

Reactions as lady blocks man on WhatsApp

The lady’s video was met with mixed reactions, as some said the man was joking while others supported her action.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Pat said:

"He was indirectly telling you he wanted to take you out. I think you didn’t get the point."

@Joseph Onuoha said:

"We both know you blocked him for content."

@B__ekee said:

"You are fuccking classy ooooooo,such a vibe,I wouldn’t have blocked him,I go just friend zone am,I love the hyping."

@Great said:

"I do tell girls this but inform of cruise to get there response but when we finally go out I do pay all the bills, I don’t know why I blocked him, maybe u weren’t feeling the guy, but I am not sure."

@ladykay546 said:

"I ended a talking stage cause he repeatedly said”you geh money now “

@Ada Obowo said:

"Na so person wey I just start to dey talk to say make en come around my side see me. weyrey wan come my street see me as per secondary school love and I've not seen this person before o."

@Mina said:

"Na weytin person dey see these days… one dey beg me money say “I’m bringing my self low to ask you for money I don’t usually do this” ontop my money?"

