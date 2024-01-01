A beautiful Nigerian lady has gained massive attention on the TikTok app due to her deep masculine voice

Addressing netizens on the platform, she reiterated that her voice doesn't match her appearance and beautiful face

Netizens were captivated by her unique vocal quality, sparking a range of reactions from surprise to admiration

A young Nigerian lady has been making headlines after revealing her deep masculine voice.

In a video, the lady identified as @grazer57 on TikTok openly shared her thoughts, expressing that her voice doesn't align with the beauty of her face.

Lady's unexpected masculine voice goes viral

This revelation has piqued the curiosity of netizens, leading to a surge in views and comments.

A viral video showed her singing to one of Shalipopi's songs and her unique voice made the video go viral.

Netizens' react to lady’s masculine voice

Following the spread of the video, netizens expressed a range of reactions.

Many have been taken aback by the stark contrast between her appearance and her deep voice.

@saint reacted:

“If you shout for me I go just go sit down for one corner dey cry.”

Aluko Gold reacted:

“So attractiveeeee.”

Queen_Ruvi commented:

“If you shout for me I fit cry ohhh.”

Afolabi Azeez reacted:

“Pov: Others drinking juice but she like ogogoro (dry gin).”

Nmecha Samuel Isaac Ifeanyi said:

“Talk "who goes there" make I check something.”

Talk_with___Z-exchange said:

“Your voice is handsome.”

Empressky commented:

“Nothing dem want tell me this girl dey beat man.”

@Quanzy reacted:

“I think say na only me dey sound like man.”

@og wire wire said:

“Senior man I greet.”

Watch the video below:

Video revealing chef Dammy's voice goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria's Chef Damilola Adeparusi, better known as Chef Dammy for her recent attempt at the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time, surprised her followers with a video showcasing her singing skills.

Performing alongside some of her schoolmates, the video caught many people off guard, as they jokingly questioned what she was doing in a kitchen. Reactions flooded the comments section, with one netizen remarking that she should have focused on her music career instead of cooking.

The video, shared by YabaLeftOnline, garnered attention for its incredible display of Chef Dammy's musical talent, leaving viewers entertained and impressed. In the clip, Chef Dammy's culinary skills and multifaceted talent impressed and entertained viewers.

