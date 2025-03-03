A 400 level student of the University of Ibadan became a viral sensation on social media, thanks to his full name, which many people consider unusual

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the pharmacy student opened up about the possible reason his parents named him "Will John Flourish"

The mixologist also recounted a particular incident where he went for his National Identification Number (NIN) registration and how his unique full name came through for him

A pharmacy student of the University of Ibadan made headlines recently owing to his unusual full name; Will John Flourish.

The 400 level student's unique name caught public eyes after he celebrated winning two awards at a school event on X (formerly Twitter).

John's tweet gained huge traction, with some netizens suggesting that his name needs only a question mark to make a complete sentence. Some advised him to rearrange it to a positive affirmation - John Will Flourish.

In all, people wondered why someone would bear such a name and the 22-year-old bared it all in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

Viral University of Ibadan student's educational background

John told Legit.ng that his surname is Will, while Flourish is his middle name. The Abuja-born mixologist hails from Osun State. The young man opened up about his educational background.

"My full name is Will John Flourish.

"Surname is Will, first name is John and Flourish is my other name, I was born in Abuja, attended a primary school (I don't recall the name) there up till primary 3.

"When we moved to Ibadan, I got enrolled in the Staff School, University of Ibadan, to continue my primary education. I was the head boy in primary 6.

"I attended secondary school at Yinbol College Orogun, Ibadan, where I was the social prefect in SS3. I'm currently a 400 level pharmacy student of the University of Ibadan."

Will John Flourish reacts to his name

On how he felt when he came of age and learnt his full name is Will John Flourish, the young man said he only realised his name sounded like a question when he got into the university. He told Legit.ng:

"As hard as it might be to believe, I actually only realized my name sounded like a question when I got into university.

"And as regards feelings, it sort of came as a way to constantly ensure I'm always on my feet making sure the answer to that question is a "Yes" and well here we are, everyday it's looking more and more that the answer would be a definite YES."

Why his parents gave him unusual name

When Legit.ng asked John if there is any back story to his unusual full name or why his parents named him such, he said:

"There's actually no backstory.

"It's more or less a very honest coincidence.

"My dad changed his surname to Will.

"But if there was one (backstory) I'd say they wanted a name that would garner attention for their son, only that it took 22 years, jokes on them 😂🖤."

Will John Flourish recounts unforgettable encounter

Legit.ng asked the mixologist if he has ever been denied or given an opportunity or favour as a result of his unusual name.

The Osun indigene confirmed that his full name has never denied him any opportunity. He recounted how his name made things easier for him during his National Identification Number (NIN) registration.

"As far as I know, I don't think I've ever been denied any opportunity because of my name, but people have always taken a liking to me because of my name.

"I remember sometime ago, I wanted to have my NIN registration done. Naturally, It was supposed to take me a while before I could get it all done, but the woman in charge expedited the whole process because, according to her, she liked my name."

John dismissed calls for him to rearrange his name to a positive affirmation. He vowed to instead stand up to the challenge his name presents.

"And to those asking me to rearrange my name, I'd say I understand where they're coming from and their POV but I wouldn't be rearranging it.

"It did cross my mind to do that when I realized it, but we wouldn't even be having this interview if I had done that. So, instead I'll stand up to the challenge of the "question" and actually prove that "John Will Flourish."

The former baker still hustles as a mixologist and expresses desire to start up his venture should he get the needed funding.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady named America had become a viral sensation on social media.

The young lady, who moved to the United States, recalled that her lecturers had asked why she was not named Togo or Nigeria.

She added that her peers made her so insecure because of her name. She also admitted the name was her biggest insecurity.

