Nigerian actress Foluke Daramola has painfully lost her mother as she announced via her official social media

The grieving actress shared a series of pictures compiled in video form of her mother while she was still alive

In the caption, the actress shared that her mother was gone, adding a crying emoji to show the extent of her state of mind

Nigerian social media users and the entire film industry has been thrown into mourning as actress Foluke Daramola has lost her mother Rev. (Mrs.) Aderonke Daramola, nee Oshobu.

According to reports, she died after a protracted illness on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the age of 82 years.

The actress, known for her philanthropic side towards her colleagues, shared the sad news through her official social media handle.

The movie star posted a video comprising her mother's pictures and last moments while she was in her active state.

The grieving actress, in her caption wrote:

"My mum is gone 😭😭😭😭😭."

Fans mourn Foluke Daramola's mum

Read some reactions as compile by Legit.ng below:

@faithiawilliams said:

"Haaaaa... Mummy 😢.. Pele Foluke.. My condolences."

@kikelomoadeyemi said:

"So sorry foluke, may her gentle soul rest in peace🙏 accept my condolences 🙏."

@olanrewaju_dequeen said:

"Waoh sorry sis accept my sincere condolences. May her soul rest in peace."

@vivianmetchieofficial said:

"My deepest condolences babe. Pele❤️❤️❤️😢."

@olarotimi_fakunle said:

"May God comfort you and may her soul rest in peace 🙏."

@iyafashola_tosinajadi1 said:

"Sorry for the irreplaceable lost 🙏🏽 May her soul rest in perfect peace 🕊️🙏🏽."

@doyinkukoyi said:

"My condolences darling. May mama's soul find eternal rest with her creator. Pele dear."

@femorich said:

"My condolences ma, May God give you fortitude to bear this huge loss 🙏🏿."

@iameyinjueledumare_ said:

"So sorry for your loss ma. May God grant her soul eternal rest."

@dupsieflashy said:

"May God be with you and strengthen you at this very difficult time. May her soul rest in perfect peace 🙏🏾."

@maryseun2 said:

"Eeyah it is well my dear sister, please 🙏 take heart I understand and know perfectly well how you are feeling right now bcos I have been in that shoe 👞 before, please accept my condolence."

