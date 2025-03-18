As Nigerians continue to react to the prices of goods and services in the country, a lady has shared a throwback shopping photo

According to the lady, she went shopping in the year 2020 and was able to buy many things with just N30,000

She said it is a near-impossibility for one to still go to the supermarket with N30,000 and buy the things she bought back then

As Nigerians continue to marvel at the prices of basic necessities, a lady has shared her own experience.

The lady took to the micro-blogging platform, X to share a throwback photo showing things she bought five years ago when she went shopping.

Many Nigerians are saying the prices of basic things are expensive. Photo credit: Getty Images/Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez and X/Kitan. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

The photo shared by Kitan shows the items she could buy back then when she went to the supermarket with N30,000.

The items were loaded in one trolley but they were many, ranging from juice to yoghurt.

However, she said if one goes to the same supermarket with N30,000 today, one would not be able to afford the same items he could afford in 2020.

Nigerians are lamenting the high cost of basic things like groceries. Photo credit: Getty Images/Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez and Joseph Egabor. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

He said:

"Exactly five years ago. Every time I get upset, I think about this. You can’t try this again."

See Kitan's post below:

Reactions as man shares throwback shopping photo

@AdekunleOderind said:

"Try am again this year make we see wetin go dey the trolley."

@dorcasalao9 said:

"Owwww. I didn't check the date. I wanted to ask for location."

@NevoirSayNever said:

"The irony is that as at the time, N30k was also too expensive for such things cos of Buhari's stupid policies. During Gej those things would've cost between 10k- 12k. Buhari and Tinubu have really destroyed this country."

@LifeOfAdunni said:

"If you don’t hold anything 150+ now for all these… you will mop the supermarket."

@Damdamz_ said:

"Seeing is believing really. It’s so bad now that I can’t believe the prices here. Feels like a long time ago things were this affordable."

@DjPapiLondon said:

"Everybody dey cross check the amount and scroll through the cashiers list before dem pay or reduce what they intended to buy. Times are crazy! And some people say Nigeria is on the path to progress."

@KuroPk said:

"Minimum wage basically, now how many items on the list will the current minimum wage get u? Yet Nigerians are not angry enough."

@anynamegoess said:

"Nigeria’s situation will teach one what inflation means by force."

@ogbmartins77 said:

"By the time you get to the counter with this presently, your bill will be 210k. Less than 10 years ago, I do monthly shopping with 50k after salary payment at Shoprite Surulere. We buy almost everything we need apart from foodstuffs that can be bought from the local market. Sad!"

New price of rice trends online

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man says it is not worth celebrating that the cost of a bag of rice has been reduced to N90,000.

He was reacting to a post on X by Sunday Dare who is the official spokesperson for President Bola Tinubu.

The man suggested that the price reduction from N110k to N90k was not big enough to warrant a mention.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng