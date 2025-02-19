A Nigerian man says it is not worth celebrating, the fact that the cost of a bag of rice has been reduced to N90,000

He was reacting to a post on X by Sunday Dare who is the official spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu

The man suggested that the price reduction from N110k to N90k was not big enough to warrant a mention

A Nigerian man said the reduction of the cost of a bag of rice to N90,000 is nothing to write home about.

The man was angry when he saw a celebratory post made on X by Sunday Dare, the official spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu.

The man said a N20,000 reduction in price was not enough. Photo credit: Getty Images/Jacob Wackerhausen and REINNIER KAZE.

Source: Getty Images

In his post, Dare said inflationary trends in the cost of foodstuffs are being reversed, thanks to what he called 'Tinubnomics.'

He said:

"Tinubunomics continues to impact positively on both the economy and Nigerian citizens. Price inflation of most food stuff is being reversed. Prices of major foodstuffs are dropping. PMS prices are stabilizing."

He shared a table showing that the cost of a bag of rice had fallen from N110,000 to N90,000.

Cost of rice in Nigeria attracts reactions

But in his reaction to the post, an X user insisted that the impact of the cost reduction was not enough to warrant a celebration.

According to Uzoma Riano, even at the cost of N90,000, many Nigerians are still not able to afford rice.

Uzoma said:

Uzoma said:

"N90,000 Naira for a 50kg bag of Rice is out of reach for many Nigerians. Anyways, this is in fact an acknowledgement by the administration that food prices are really expensive. There is nothing to celebrate here sir."

See the post below:

More reactions to Sunday Dare's post

@echoeofself said:

"Of all the things you listed here which one is below 50k and how much is the minimum wage? No disrespect but you're disconnected from the common Nigerian, try and come out, and relate with people. Touch the grass outside, and see what people go through daily at least. It'll help you gain clarity on what to post. Do better and think twice before making some posts."

@Palermo_seun said:

"A crate of egg was sold for 8500 Naira but now it is 5500 naira. Things are gradually turning around. More wins for Nigeria."

@OnunakuDr said:

"Can you please give me the names of some markets where things are being sold for these prices so I can send my people. Thank you."

@oyetomi said:

"Alright, sir. We'll re-visit this your post by middle of Ramadan. Typically, food prices rise during Ramadan. As for fuel prices and the forex, I'll reserve my comments."

Cost of rice during the festive season

In a related story reported by Legi.ng, the cost of a bag of rice in the market dampened the high spirits of Nigerians during the last festive season.

Various popular local rice brands are now sold for over N100,000, which exceeds the newly approved minimum wage.

Data from the NBS shows that residents in some states in Nigeria pay more for rice compared to others.

Source: Legit.ng