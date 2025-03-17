A Nigerian lady who went on a date with her friend generated buzz online after sharing the receipt

The receipt she displayed showed that they spent over N696,000 at the restaurant and showed what they ordered

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on what the girl and her friend bought at the restaurant

A Nigerian lady, Praise John, sparked debate after showing a receipt she got from a restaurant.

Praise stated that she went on a date with her friend at a restaurant and showed off the bill.

A receipt shared by @praisejohnn on X revealed that the lady spent N696,187 at the restaurant.

She also noted that she couldn’t pay such an amount and be asked not to snap at the restaurant.

The lady said:

“Dinner date with my girlfriend. Not after this bill someone will now say I shouldn’t take pictures in the restaurant.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail lady’s N696k bill at restaurant

Some netizens who saw the receipts couldn’t believe that the lady could pay such bills, while others hailed her.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Faka_of_west219 said:

"This is the First Lady I’ll see that’ll buy a bottle of champagne for 400k+ and not allow it show in the pictures she took. You’re rare praise

@OrllieMuon said:

"Firstly, you didn’t spend that amount, secondly the food didn’t cost up to that amount. Stop faking."

@Stanley20481705 said:

"No one can spend 600k once in this current economy."

@pjgooners said:

"If I hear say na you open your bank app, press 600k for dinner date. Upon all, we no still see the Champagne wey you claim say you guy. This girl you can lie oh."

@EmemShadrach said:

"For almost 700k, you need a full studio pictures ma'am."

@Dellyricch_ said:

"Spending this amount of money just on few plates of food for just 2 people shouldn’t be a flex, the obsession of getting social media attention and validation is killing this generation. As a young man, marrying a social media girl will by far be the worst decision of your life."

@oluwa_dreyy said:

"While one babe dey post video crying bout the hardship of Nigeria,another is posting bill of 600k + food. Them thiss ones no dey go through am at all. Trustfundkids."

@Mikmiles10 said:

"What's that total bill am seeing? Did you buy the whole food in the restaurant."

@FadaChristmas_ said:

"Nigeria is a very funny country sha, high taste in a sh!thole. I’ve had better dinners for far less in a better location. You people deserve that country."

In related stories, a lady’s date went wrong after her man walked out on her while another shared how she on a date.

Lady laments spending N57k on first date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how a man tricked her into paying N57,000 for food and fuel on their first date.

She shared details about how it happened, stating that the man claimed to be having network issues.

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s ordeal after reading her reaction.

