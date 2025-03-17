A Nigerian lady has been reportedly laid off from her work overseas for saying sorry for a crime she did not commit

The lady's brother shared the development online, saying her boss believed she actually committed the crime because she apologised

A barrister has offered a piece of advice to internet users about what they should do if in the lady's shoes

For apologising over something she did not do, a Nigerian lady has been reportedly fired from her work abroad.

Barrister Atanda Olatunji reposted the lady's story, as shared by her brother, on his Facebook page called The People's Parliament.

Lady brother's account

According to the lady's brother, his sister's erstwhile boss believed she did commit the crime because of her apology.

He noted that his sister only apologised just for everyone to be at peace, as is usually the case back at home in Nigeria. His account read:

"My sister that traveled abroad said she was laid off from w0rk because she Said sorry and apologized for the cr'ime she didn't commit, her boss believed that she's already admitted that she did it that is why she's saying sorry, mainwhile she's just want everyone to be at peace normal way we do say am sorry in Nigeria.

"- Olorundare Benjamin."

Barrister reacts to lady's experience

Reacting to the lady's experience, barrister Atanda advised people never to apologise in such situations, but rather stand their ground.

He reminded people that their apologises could be weaponised against them and means one did commit the crime being accused of.

"Remember Atanda words.

"Never Apologize.

"Stand your ground.

"Your apology is a weapon that can be used agai'nst you.

"Your apology means say you agree say you do am tru tru.

"Ignorance of the law is no excuse," the barrister wrote.

Nigerians react to lady's situation

Sampson Odg said:

"Dat was how my colleague jokenly told us she use to eat dog meat in Nigeria, na so dem ärrèst d werey depot am back home... u don't apologize anyhow, u dont greet anyhow, u dont look at somebody anyhow, u dont even laugh anyhow, u dont ask questions anyhow, u dont visit people anyhow n u dont go out anyhow.... u must maintain steez n composure here in d UK, else u will learn, n u will learn d härd way...alright!!"

Pamela Patrick Essien said:

"Haaaa. Maintaining peace in relationships with others has become a twisted tale with the sentence 'I'm sorry' in the eye of the law. May God have mercy on us ooo."

Gift Johnonoch said:

"Hahaha our parents say learn to say sorry for peace to reign but law say don't say sorry no matter what . Okay I don accept law own."

Ernest Blesedbygod Udeti said:

"Like I always say, saying sorry is admitting that you've committed the crime already.

"I dey always stand my ground for this one but omo Atanda students go stubborn well well o."

Ben Ireke said:

"Reason why to study people’s lifestyle and rights whenever you change location, never accept or say sorry in a sane clime when u are sure of ur stand."

Idayat Harbeorlah Liady said:

"I just see why all my client abroad they win me over small mis understanding that happen between us.

"Omo I learn a lot from.

"My client abroad get prepared you will learn the hard way too people will think na another things possessed me but na spirit of atanda enter me."

Femi Ajala said:

"See the different between Nigeria and Abroad, We use sorry here in Nigeria like if we are drinking water, everything here in Nigeria is sorry whether you are right or wrong."

Lady fired from Canadian job for apologising

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was fired from her job in Canada for saying sorry too much.

The lady advised people to be ready to unlearn and relearn while relocating to foreign countries. She had got a care attendant job as a side hustle.

On the first day of work, she noticed her employer had a health challenge that put her in pain daily and tried to be empathetic by always apologising.

