A little Nigerian girl has been trending online after expressing her displeasure towards her father's actions

In a viral video, the confident child repeatedly asked her father to apologise to her for making her sad

Despite initially resisting, her empathetic father finally bowed to pressure and apologised to his cute little daughter

A heartwarming video showing a little girl's unyielding quest for an apology from her father has taken the internet by storm.

The confident girl's insistence on seeking amends for her father's actions left social media users in awe.

Little girl seeks apology from dad

The video, shared on TikTok by the girl's mother, @angelanwosu, showed the child's unrelenting pursuit of an apology.

With a resolute tone, she repeatedly asked her father to make amends, her voice echoing with a mix of pain and anger.

"Say sorry. Say sorry," she said to her father.

The father, initially hesitant, eventually succumbed to his daughter's demands, offering a sincere apology that brought a sense of closure to the emotional moment.

"Daddy made her sad. You won't believe what she said to him. I am glad my husband responded well. I love her confidence," the video's caption read.

Reactions as girl seeks apology from dad

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@funkeodushe reacted:

"Why did d mother always give in to whatever d daughter wants? Not d best way to raise a child o!"

@smooth said:

"Please when will she start school please am just asking please."

@Sophia baby008 said:

"Correct her now she didn't supposed to call her daddy by him name."

@Bosschic said:

"I feel the mum asked her to say that watch the video carefully some part was cut off she now said “say sorry“ am sure it’s the mum who wants her to call him by his name as well."

@Tessy Diana said:

"Yes it is right for a parent to apologize when he/she offends his/her child. U guys should stop misunderstanding this little girl cos it's better u train a child with love."

@favourugute said:

"Like mother like daughter imagine a Nigerian daughter telling her dad said sorry. I love Nigeria children."

@Aquosuah Amankwah said:

"Indeed your mum is Angela the drama runs through the blood. The cry at the end is killing me."

@ruthila07(utonwa) reacted:

"Those of you complaining of her she calls her dad sound mind she will change. My daughter was calling her daddy baby because she hears me calling him baby. Imaging calling her daddy babyyyy."

@Lola reacted:

"Thank you for validating her emotions even if she’s young it’ll make a difference trust me."

@kehindemasominu54 added:

"She is very intelligent girl and beautiful queen i love you, God will be with you and he will protect you."

Watch the video here:

