A lady has announced the crash of her relationship on social media and released her last chat with her erstwhile boyfriend

According to the lady, her boyfriend called it quits on their relationship because she stepped out to celebrate a friend's birthday

Mixed reactions trailed the chat she posted as people whose relationships ended shared their experiences

A lady, @vee14020, said her boyfriend ended their relationship because she went out to celebrate a friend's birthday.

The lady, in a TikTok post, spoke her local language and posted her WhatsApp chat with her former lover.

"POV: He ended a relationship just because you went to celebrate a friend's birthday," she captioned her post.

In the chat, her man warned she should not text him anymore, urging her to keep the distance.

He accused her of always choosing her friends over him, maintaining that he was done with the relationship. Some of the texts he sent her read:

"Don't text me please. Keep that distance.

"You always choose your friends over me.

"I'm done dude.

"You priortise your friends more. I'm done due."

The lady's post elicited mixed reactions online.

Some people thought there was more to the reason he gave for ending the relationship. The lady's post blew up on the social media platform.

Reactions trail man's reason for break up

BoitumeloKhalo💗 said:

"Why does this sound like my baby daddy...girl whats his name??"

kgodiso moeti said:

"Imagine writing a whole paragraph n he responds with 2 sentences yhoo That's why i hate mojolo."

snowyp81 said:

"I thought men don't block women unless if you're ultraevil."

D1na said:

"He was waiting for the smallest mistake so he can dump you, he was already done."

Zoe. said:

"Just ignore and move on you will never recieve my paragraph. pride would never allow me. act like m not hurting."

Thato_MashSA said:

"Just ended mine yesterday, yoh M'girl ke phaga are there's no way reka tlogelana_."

Hunadidee1 said:

"There is more to this I believe him,u always priorities friends."

NwamChavi😊 said:

"Haike Mina I got blocked because I gave some guy his number as mine."

Man dumps girlfriend over poor CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had called it quits on his relationship over his girlfriend's poor CGPA.

According to the man, trouble started in the relationship when he found out that the girl had a CGPA of 1.5. Something he considered disappointing.

His post was in response to a man who said despite waiting for his girlfriend to be done with her last exam to break up with her, she still failed the paper. In subsequent tweets, the man said that he had to break up with the lady because she never made any effort to be better.

