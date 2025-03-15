A Nigerian mum whose kid was given a difficult mathematics assignment has cried out in a viral video

The woman questioned her child's school over giving the kid more difficult questions than what was taught in the class

The mother wondered if the school wanted she and her husband to also become students with their enrolled kid

A Nigerian lady has made a relatable video to complain about how schools keep giving kids assignments to frustrate parents.

She said that the assignment given to her kid was her and husband as the questions were obviously more advanced than what the child had been taught.

The mother complains about having to deal with difficult assignments. Photo source: @lik_da_stitch, Getty Images/Carol Yepes

Source: TikTok

Kids and maths assignments

The mother (@lik_da_stitch) wondered why a kid who was taught simple additions in class will have to solve quadratic equations as an assignment.

She funnily asked whether the parents were in her class to have to stress over the child's assignment after the financial burden of paying school fees.

Speaking in pidgin English, she said that if what her child had been taught in school was given as an assignment, the child would not have needed her help.

The mother wonders if her kid's assignment was for her and husband. Photo source: @lik_da_stitch, Getty Images/Catherine McQueen

Source: TikTok

Parents and kids' homework

The mother wanted to know if the school planned on making parents enroll with their children. She said the assignment and class work do not correlate.

Many people in her comment section shared their similar experiences of having to deal with tough assignment questions given to their kids.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Solomon Ayodele said:

"Our neighbor pikin wey i help do homework get one over ten the mama dey insult me."

Olayiwola of Lagos said:

"That’s why men’s need to get married to brilliant women to avoid disgrace."

the slayboss comedy said:

"Madam that assignment is the only way to interact with your child because some parents don't go through their children's books."

OGBO AUTOS said:

"That thing don taya me ooo I won talk since but I de fear make them no call me olodo, thank you my sister for helping me."

Adams alimat said:

"Like seriously I return my child assessment yesterday cause I don't understand it,I have to write inside the book that we don't understand it."

Judith said:

"I do assignment, she mark am 2 over 10, oya do correction, Aunty nor gree do correction. I just dey wait for PTA Meeting sha."

MORIA said:

"Thank God for ChatGPT ooo nah watin dey save me be that."

mimi.. said:

"My son's school doesn't do that. They'll tell us, if he can't do it on his own, it means he doesn't know it so he should return it like that so they put more light on it for him."

Source: Legit.ng