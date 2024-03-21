A Nigerian woman, who moved to the United Kingdom, has shared how she was fired for saying sorry

According to her, she did a night shift and was awake but was accused the following day of sleeping while on duty

Instead of defending herself, the Nigerian lady said she kept apologising to her boss and got a shocking mail hours after she got home

A United Kingdom company has fired its Nigerian employee because she kept on saying she was sorry.

The sacked lady, @deeglam_varieties, narrated how it happened and advised Nigerians going abroad to keep their attitude of saying sorry at home.

She warned others coming to the UK to do away with such an attitude. Photo Credit: @deeglam_varieties

How she got sacked for saying sorry

In a TikTok video, @deeglam_varieties revealed she worked a night shift and stayed in the lounge at work to press her phone to avoid falling asleep.

To her surprise the next day, her employer accused her of sleeping on duty. Instead of explaining to her boss the truth of the matter, @deeglam_varieties kept on saying she was sorry and went home.

That same day, she got an email informing her that she had been sacked. The development was a culture shock to her.

Another Nigerian lady was fired from her UK job after she made a video online boasting about her work.

Watch the video below:

@deeglam_varieties's experience stirred reactions

Patbaby said:

"Don't tell them sorry oooo. even when you see them falling down just waka pass. I've learnt it my sister. I can't tell them I am sorry but I will explain myself to them, that's all."

Okunuga Bolanle Nadi said:

"Yes ooooo my Sister.

"I have someone if I say am sorry for he will say why are you sorry, it's not ur fault."

Oluwasimidele Ifeloluwa Joy said:

"That’s sacking you with a false allegation. That’s why people who work in healthcare sector have been told to join a union. You would have refuted this laying off your work if you were under any union."

Oh rays said:

"And I told my manager today that I am sorry . I unsorry here oooh."

oyindapeters said:

"Take it as one door closes God will open a better door for you Darling sis❤."

Yemzy said:

"A colleague of mine tripped and fell and I said oh sorry she said oh no you didn’t do anything."

user9602975014235 said:

"If anything happens at your workplace you need to explain your part and never say I'm sorry to these people it means acceptance of being guilty. Even after your explanation never tell them you are sorry."

Lady fired from work for saying sorry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had narrated how she lost her job in Canada for saying sorry.

In a TikTok video, she advised people to be ready to unlearn and relearn when emigrating to foreign countries, saying she has learnt her lesson.

She explained that she got a care attendant job as a side hustle as she already had a 9-5 work in Canada. On the first day of work, she noticed her employer had a health challenge that put her in pain daily and tried to be empathetic by always apologising.

Source: Legit.ng