A Canadian immigrant has made public his monthly earning, his occupation and how much he pays for rent

The man, who has stayed in Canada for five years, said he earns $5,000 (N5.3 million) and lives in a two-bedroom apartment

His occupation and what he replied when asked about his biggest challenge sparked a debate online

A man who moved to Canada five years ago has said he makes $5,000 (N5.3 million) every month.

The Ivorian named John said he lives in a two-bedroom apartment and pays $2,000 (N2.1 million) as rent.

John makes N5.3 million monthly in Canada. Photo Credit: @unikorn.vs.canada

Source: TikTok

John's occupation in Canada

John said he is a construction worker, but didn't state how long he has been doing the work in Canada.

John spoke about his salary and rent during a street interview. When asked about his biggest challenge, John downplayed the question and instead noted that there are challenges everywhere.

In his words:

"Starting everything from scratch. Come here you don't speak English. But I didn't have to do that. I see people struggling a little bit. You have to do everything that you need to do to put things together. I don't take it as a challenge, might take it as part of life. You just have to go through it and make yourself comfortable.

"Everywhere you go, there will be challenges. Africa, Caribbean, there will be challenges. It may not be the same but at the end of the day, it is a challenge

"So, you just have to put yourself together and make things happen for your good."

The interview with John was shared on TikTok by @unikorn.vs.canada and elicited reactions.

A man says he makes $5,000 (N5.3 million) monthly in Canada. Photo Credit: @unikorn.vs.canada

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Canada immigrant's account

Frankly said:

"Canadians have to start from scratch too. That's not special. Canadians making minimum wage would love to make $5,000/month and may never break the glass ceiling."

shez said:

"Rent is expensive almost half of his salary."

Brampton_Vodden 🇨🇦 said:

"Good for you sir. We're a better place with you here!"

Data Scientist | AI & ML Engr said:

"The sound track sounds sad. it's not appropriate for the video."

mr_psalmz said:

"He makes dam.n good money."

ChrisAfolami said:

"I’ll rather be homeless or live in my car and save the $2k."

CUMY Xchange said:

"Please let me ask does the 2k cover both light bills and water?"

🇰🇪🇨🇦Carryme said:

"Maybe they share cost with wife."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who moved to Canada had opened up about how much he spent on his relocation.

Nigerian in Canada who makes N2.3 million monthly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who lives in Canada had opened up about what he does with his N2.3 million monthly salary.

The Nigerian man in the diaspora showed netizens what a day in his life looks like, starting with him arriving at the bus stop at 5:30am to catch a bus to his workplace. He arrived at his workplace by 7:20am and started work by 7:30am.

Detailing his expenses, he noted that renting a room costs him $950 (N1 million), bus pass $150 (N161k), heating hydro and internet $150 (N161k), groceries $400 (N430k) and miscellaneous $150 (N161k). At the end of the day, he said he would be left with $335 (N360k).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng