A Nigerian man who moved to Canada for work has shared his experience of living in a foreign country

He said he only comes home every day to sleep on his bed and then rushes back the next day to continue working

He is not alone, as others commented that they also sometimes work for 21 hours a day to survive

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A Nigerian man who moved to Canada for better opportunities has shared his experience of living in a foreign country.

He said he only comes home daily to sleep on his bed for a few hours and then rushes back the next day to continue working hard.

He demonstrated simply what it was like fro him in Canada. Photo credit: TikTok/@thecharways

Source: TikTok

He portrayed that he barely has time to enjoy the beautiful scenery or make new friends in Canada, as he is always busy with his job.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He is not alone; others commented that they sometimes work 21 hours a day to survive in the expensive and competitive environment.

They said they miss their families and friends in Nigeria but have no choice but to endure the challenges of living abroad.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@mcwise48 reacted:

"No problem the bank account is smiling."

@josephmureidh said:

"I worked for 21hours for two weeks in USA. Collapsed and i had to work normal. the world isn't ending."

@yng shanko wrote:

"Like we don't even enjoy life."

@jaygordy commented:

"ADIOKYre is nard...but when they come Abi they don't tell us the truth. Some will just splash Cash around as if all is well with them."

@dotty123445:

"I work,go home,bathe,relax eat, watch TV take coffee then go to bed.Wake up the following day at 6 preparing for a new day as usual."

@Tina dollar:

"It's true before you rest for 30min they call you for another shift."

@Pkmi Visuals:

"It's lovely. Some of us are doing same thing here in Ghana lol."

Man who worked for 20 years in Canada travels back home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a middle-aged man has said he regretted ever relocating to Canada and working there for two decades.

The migrant stated that his life would have been much better if he had stayed back in his country.

The migrant revealed that he had to travel back to his country and work there for seven years before his life improved.

Source: Legit.ng