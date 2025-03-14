Three empaths recently shared their emotional stories of encountering painful incidents at a mortuary where they worked

Their time at the mortuary was a very difficult phase for them, one that challenged their worldview and made them think deeply about life and death

Through their stories, netizens were informed about the impact that death can have on loved ones, and the ways in which it can awaken deep emotions

Death is an inevitable part of life, and whenever it strikes, it usually evokes strong emotions in those left behind.

The personal stories of those who have worked in the mortuary exposed the depth of pain they went through in the process.

Three people who worked in mortuary share their encounters Photo credit: Nox_keli, Gods.favourite3786, Confyvibrant/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng, in this article, shares the heartbreaking experiences of three people who were employed at a mortuary.

1. Mortuary worker shares emotional experience

A young lady who works in a mortuary shared a heartbreaking encounter that captured the reality of her job.

The video was a way for her to express the emotions she feels every day when people arrive to see the bodies of their late loved ones.

In the clip posted on TikTok under the handle @nox_keli, she disclosed what it was like to work with dead bodies and grieving families.

She recorded the sounds of people crying and wailing as they came to collect the bodies of their loved ones.

The video was very moving and many people who watched it were touched by the lady's empathetic spirit.

She was brave to share her story, and it has helped people understand what mortuary workers do.

Her job is not an easy one, as she has to deal with death every day and help families say goodbye to their loved ones.

In her words:

"One of the most painful things about working in a mortuary. This is one thing that breaks my heart. The reality that beyond this being my job, this is about people’s experiences and gravity of their loss. May the good Lord help us all."

Watch the video here:

2. IT student sees late friend's body at mortuary

A young student's industrial attachment at a mortuary took a devastating turn when she encountered the lifeless body of a close friend.

The emotional experience left her shaken and struggling to come to terms with the unexpected loss of her loved one.

According to the student who shared her heartbreaking story on TikTok under the handle @gods.favourite3786, she was so distraught as she mourned the passing of her friend, Kim.

Her post included photos of herself overcome with grief as she grappled with the sudden loss of her old friend who lost her life so soon.

In her tribute to her friend, she expressed total sadness and nostalgia, reflecting on the cherished memories they had shared and the pain of losing someone dear.

Her emotional post touched many who viewed it, sparking an outpouring of sympathy and support.

She wrote in the caption:

"Kim why so soon? I just canʼt forget all we have done together. The play and all i pray u find peace where ever you are my find Rip."

3. Nigerian student shares her painful mortuary encounter

A female student who was posted to a mortuary for her industrial training had a heart-wrenching experience when she stumbled upon the lifeless body of an old friend.

Mortuary experience is always an emotional one Photo credit: Confyvibrant/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The shocking encounter left her overcome with emotion as she struggled to come to terms with the death of her friend.

Confyvibrant shared her distressing story on TikTok, recalling the traumatic moment she witnessed the incident.

Her emotional post sparked a massive reaction from viewers, who were moved by her heartfelt words and consoled her.

Mortuary encounters can be traumatic for anyone, but for this student, it was especially devastating.

Her industrial attachment, which was meant to be a learning experience, turned into a painful encounter that left her shaken.

Many people responded to her TikTok post with messages of condolence and support, sharing their own experiences of loss and grief.

"POV: You went for IT in a mortuary and met your old time friend lying lifeless. Worst feeling ever," she said.

Watch the video here:

Man who went to mortuary for late dad shares experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man recounted his unexpected moment with a daring lady at a mortuary he had visited.

According to the man, he went to the mortuary to check if his late dad's body was being properly cared for.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng