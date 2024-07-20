Nigerian Lady Shares Sad Discovery She Made after Doing Her IT in Mortuary, Breaks down in Tears
- Emotional reactions have trailed a video of a lady lamenting over what she found out in a mortuary
- The Nigerian lady said she went for her industrial attachment (IT) in a mortuary and shed tears over what she beheld
- The lady's heartbreaking video moved some people to tears, while others wondered why she was posted to a mortuary
A Nigerian lady, @confyvibrant, shed tears as she recalled what she saw in a mortuary.
According to @confyvibrant, she was posted to a mortuary for her IT.
@confyvibrant revealed she saw an old friend of hers lying lifeless in the mortuary.
@confyvibrant described it as the worst feeling ever.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The young lady's emotional outburst on TikTok has elicited massive reactions.
Watch the video below:
The lady's story broke hearts
priceless praise said:
"Omo this is me ooh I don cry tire."
AMAKA said:
"Omo u get mind during my IT to pass mortuary i nr try am take heart dear."
Pumpkin said:
"When I did mine, I locked my heart I was in pain but couldn’t show it."
♉️PrettyGurlAhmie said:
"Omo anatomy student de see shege ooh."
UGONAYA❤️ said:
"God Mk I no read course way go Mk me go mortuary for IT ohh."
Astyblack0147 said:
"My sister is a medial doctor her patient died in her hands..it’s been three days and she’s broken I feel so bad for herrrrr."
EMERENTIANA said:
"Nah only my school anatomy student Don't do IT rather we have cadaver in school."
Tracy Robson said:
"Only human anatomy students can understand."
Legit.ng reported that a lady who works at a mortuary had shared a rare video on social media.
Mortician flaunts his mortuary work
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mortician had shown off his mortuary work on social media.
In a Facebook post, Cosmos shared pictures of embalmed bodies in coffins and captioned it, "See my handwork." A look at his Facebook profile showed he identified himself as the chief mortician of Royal Cross Methodist Hospital located at Ugwueke, Bende Local Government, Abia State.
Cosmos's Facebook post gained huge traction, as many people expressed surprise that he could share such a thing on the social media platform.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng