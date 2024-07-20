Emotional reactions have trailed a video of a lady lamenting over what she found out in a mortuary

The Nigerian lady said she went for her industrial attachment (IT) in a mortuary and shed tears over what she beheld

The lady's heartbreaking video moved some people to tears, while others wondered why she was posted to a mortuary

A Nigerian lady, @confyvibrant, shed tears as she recalled what she saw in a mortuary.

According to @confyvibrant, she was posted to a mortuary for her IT.

She said she did her IT in mortuary. Photo Credit: @confyvibrant

@confyvibrant revealed she saw an old friend of hers lying lifeless in the mortuary.

@confyvibrant described it as the worst feeling ever.

The young lady's emotional outburst on TikTok has elicited massive reactions.

The lady's story broke hearts

priceless praise said:

"Omo this is me ooh I don cry tire."

AMAKA said:

"Omo u get mind during my IT to pass mortuary i nr try am take heart dear."

Pumpkin said:

"When I did mine, I locked my heart I was in pain but couldn’t show it."

♉️PrettyGurlAhmie said:

"Omo anatomy student de see shege ooh."

UGONAYA❤️ said:

"God Mk I no read course way go Mk me go mortuary for IT ohh."

Astyblack0147 said:

"My sister is a medial doctor her patient died in her hands..it’s been three days and she’s broken I feel so bad for herrrrr."

EMERENTIANA said:

"Nah only my school anatomy student Don't do IT rather we have cadaver in school."

Tracy Robson said:

"Only human anatomy students can understand."

Legit.ng reported that a lady who works at a mortuary had shared a rare video on social media.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mortician had shown off his mortuary work on social media.

In a Facebook post, Cosmos shared pictures of embalmed bodies in coffins and captioned it, "See my handwork." A look at his Facebook profile showed he identified himself as the chief mortician of Royal Cross Methodist Hospital located at Ugwueke, Bende Local Government, Abia State.

Cosmos's Facebook post gained huge traction, as many people expressed surprise that he could share such a thing on the social media platform.

Source: Legit.ng