A Nigerian lady has shared her conversation with her best friend after nearly one year of not talking to each other

According to the young lady, she was missing her best friend so much that she couldn't help but send her a message

Mixed reactions trailed the conversation as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A heartwarming conversation between two friends has captured the attention of social media users.

The chat, which was shared online, revealed the emotional reunion between the two ladies after a prolonged period of silence.

Lady shares her chat with best friend

The lady, who shared the conversation on TikTok under the handle @nana1981338, had been estranged from her best friend for almost a year.

However, she could no longer bear the separation and reached out to her friend with a series of heartfelt messages.

The conversation began with a simple greeting, but quickly escalated into a passionate expression of longing and regret.

In the chat, she confessed to missing her friend dearly and apologised for any wrongdoing.

"Wasup. I think say you no go reply as per big madam. I miss you. No vex my love," she said.

Her friend, who was clearly delighted to reconnect, responded with equal affection and love.

In her words:

"Ah. Why won't I? Werey. I miss you too nau. Oremi. Make we chat for WhatsApp. It's fine boo."

As the conversation progressed, the two ladies laughed and joked, effortlessly rekindling their friendship.

They eventually decided to continue their conversation on WhatsApp, confirming the fix of their almost broken relationship.

Reactions trail chat of 2 best friends

The reunion sparked reactions among TikTok users, with some praising the women for their maturity and forgiveness.

Others, however, shared their experiences with lost friends, and insisted on never reaching out first.

@Beth_ said:

"My own go don reach 5 months now. I miss her bt no,I ain’t reaching out first. My vex is very very valid. I fit move mountains for whoever I call friend but it’s so sad that I dnt get back same energy."

@Ursula said:

"I would have done this but this friend did me dirty those we gossiped about heard my side of gossip but didn’t hear hers."

@Iam_Fidence said:

"I and my best friend had a heated argument that escalated into us saying hurtful things, we stopped talking for a week. We are back together but things ain’t the same anymore."

@KITCHEN UTENSILS|FASHION STORE said:

"Mine will be 3 years in September, I tried reaching out 3 times but she said no, me sef don lock up tipe, wishing her the best heartily."

@Facetalkbyesther said:

"I reached out still come withdraw almost immediately. I don’t feel that connection again."

@Queen Ajoke added:

"Omo I envy people like you oo. Can never be me sha. This one no be my best friend sha but we were always seen together. Nothing in this world can make me go back to her. NEVER!!"

Watch the video here:

Lady's WhatsApp chat with ex-classmate trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady sent social media users into a frenzy over her WhatsApp chats with an old classmate.

She said her classmate from Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board exams tutorials begged her for N14k.

