A Nigerian Catholic priest said after hearing so much about "Love in Every Word" by Omoni Oboli, he decided to watch it

The priest, Reverend Father Gabriel, shared his opinion after watching the movie, which has been a big topic on social media

He said there was nothing wrong about Uzor Arukwe projecting his Igbo origin in the movie, insisted that it was worth watching

A Catholic priest has taken to Facebook to share his observation after watching the trending movie, "Love in Every Word".

The movie was made by A-list actress and producer, Omoni Oboli, and it has been a hot topic on social media.

The Catholic priest, Father Gabriel, says he loves the movie by Omoni Oboli. photo credit: Facebook/Father Daniel and Instagram/Uzor Arukwe.

Source: UGC

In his Facebook post, Reverend Father Gabriel said after hearing much about the movie, he decided to head to Omoni Oboli's YouTube channel to watch it.

According to the priest, he was not disappointed as the movie was worth every minute.

While some people have said Uzor Arukwe portrayed the Igbo culture in bad light, the priest said he enjoyed it.

He said the scene he enjoyed the most was when they carried ogene to visit a lady just to collect her phone number.

Reverend father Gabriel says the movie is worth watching. Photo credit: Facebook/Fr Gabriel and Instagram/Uzor Arukwe.

Source: UGC

Father Gabriel said:

"When I saw a clip of the scene where they carried ogene to go and ask for the girl’s phone number, I got interested. I had lost interest in movies some 20 years ago. And seeing many people talk about the Igboness of the movie, I finally decided to watch it. I went to YouTube and watched it in full. It was worth every minute."

Priest watches Uzor Arukwe's latest movie on YouTube

The priest said he liked how the movie encouraged everyone to be themselves and be authentic instead of trying to sound posh while speaking the English language.

He said:

"The major thing I like about the movie is how it encourages one to remain authentic with one’s culture, especially one’s native language and accent. If you’re an Igbo man, Yoruba man, etc, that’s WHO you are! It’s a blessing! Your language is your pride! There’s no shame in being Igbotic, you’re not an English man. The English people can’t even speak a word of our language, but we speak theirs, and you’re worrying yourself about ‘accent’!"

"I say this again: the worst thing you’ll do to your child is deprive them of their native language from childhood, or if you make them learn it as a second language instead of as their mother tongue. The movie’s title is “Love in Every Word”. It’s highly recommended."

Facebook reactions as priest speaks on Omoni Oboli's movie

Dozky Ñátiõñ said:

"The movie is very interesting, the guy did a wonderful job mehn."

Ndifor Carmen said:

"Even the priest highly recommends this movie. I’ll watch it again. So relaxing and enjoyable."

Dr. Francis Onuegbu said:

"The movie is back now to those who haven't watched it go and watch it now."

Omoni Oboli address copyright concern about new movie

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli has been embroiled in social media drama over her newly-released movie on YouTube.

Shortly after its release, netizens started to point out its similarities with another movie also on YouTube.

Omoni Oboli took to her Instagram page to address the situation, and netizens dropped their hot takes on the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng