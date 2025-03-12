An entrepreneur who recently spoke with Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has made public a part of their conversation

According to the man, he has known Uzor for over 20 years and they attended the same university

The man shared Uzor's remark on his skyrocketed virality as a result of Omoni Oboli's recent movie "Love in Every Word" which he played a lead role in

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has continued to be the talk of social media owing to his lead role in Omoni Oboli's recent movie "Love in Every Word," which is trending online.

Hon Tega Nze, a businessman who said he attended the same university with Uzor, has sent a message of motivation to people with the actor's virality.

Businessman speaks on actor's character

According to Tega, he spoke to Uzor Tuesday night, telling him about how the whole of Nigeria is talking about him.

Tega said Uzor told him he never believed the movie would go viral as it did.

In a Facebook post, Tega said he commended Uzor for maintaining his dignity, noting that no bad testimony against him was recorded online.

He described Uzor as an easy-going fellow who loves Jesus. In his words:

"So I spoke to Uzor Arukwe last night. I told him, brother, you are everywhere; the whole of Nigeria is talking about you.

"He said, T.A (that's what he calls me), “bro, I never believed this movie would blow up like this, seriously. As I speak, I am in a location somewhere in the southwest, and I started getting calls all over the place about this movie".

"I told him Uzor, brother, for over 20 years I have known you, you have loved this craft. I am proud that you are one young man who has kept himself and maintained your dignity; all through this week, nobody has come out to say anything bad about you. I am super proud of you. We spoke about other stuff and ended the call.

"I have known Uzor for over 20 years; we both attended the same university.

"He was my leader in our church dream unit, Uzor is a great guy, easy-going, and loves Jesus.

"Uzor has done more than 100 movies since he left Etisalat to join Nollywood.

"He has been in some good Netflix movies, but none of those movies have given him the visibility that he has today as a result of that Omoni movie. He has moved to the frontline..."

Drawing inspiration from Uzor's acting success, Tega encouraged people to stay focused on their goals and never give up.

"...Hear me, continue to do that thing, keep doing it, don’t give up.

"You may not be getting it right, slow down, take note of your mistakes, make corrections, and continue to push on. Trust me, that stuff will surely pay.

"Every business has its slow moments; they have that moment when you will just feel like quitting, that moment you will feel maybe you are not in the right business. Hear me, continue to do that.

"Stay focused on the goal, expand your vision, learn from others' mistakes, and don't be afraid to make mistakes yourself.

"Always see the big picture..." he wrote.

People talk about actor Uzor Arukwe

Aribodor Eze Frank said:

"Absolutely, just remain focus on whatever positive things you're doing. The crowns are definitely sure at the end if only you don't give up."

Goodness Okolie said:

"God remember me 🙏.

"I don't know how it's going to happen but I always have that feelings that something good is going to happen in my life 🙏 amen."

Ewameh Nelson said:

"Nice one😍😍😍 but I don't agree that none gave him visibility like this omoni oboli movie,

"Was a tribe called Judah a joke.

"Uzors name was every where far more than this one.

"Uzor had been so great even before this two movies but a tribe called Judah put his name on every lips first."

Tina Etifa said:

"Absolutely awesome, thank you for dis beautiful words of encouragement. Some of us truly need to hear someone say dis nice words to us to keep pushing. God bless you sir…"

Rose Pepple said:

"Long time ago, I told myself, “always post your business , leave the fact that you’re not getting comments and reactions on your business posts, people are definitely watching” and yes, I’ve been getting patronage from people I least expected.

"With perseverance, it’s one step at a time.

"People are definitely watching."

Queenjudy Stores said:

"Thank you for encouraging me! This spoke to me directly. God bless you for trying to lift others."

Uzor Arukwe comes under fire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Uzor Arukwe was criticised for how he portrays Igbo men in movies.

His critic, a man, said the damage Uzor did to Igbo men, by virtue of his roles, cannot be undone in many generations.

The man further explained that the actor portrayed a dangerous fixed image on Igbo men. He disclosed that the way Uzor spoke, no Igbo man ever speaks like that.

