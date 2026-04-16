A Nigerian man shared his observation about students who came out to write their JAMB examinations today

In a now-viral tweet, he shared what he noticed about them and lamented bitterly about what the future might be

Social media users who came across his post on X did not hesitate to share their various opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian man expressed concern online after witnessing the large turnout of candidates sitting for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

He shared his thoughts on X and considered what the large crowd could mean for future job opportunities.

Man's post about JAMB 2026 candidates sparks worry. Photo credit: @Morsa Images/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man laments over large number of JAMB candidates

His post drew attention and quickly went viral on the X app where it was shared.

The man, who made the post under the handle @joemarcu1 on X, explained that he had observed the large number of people heading to write the examination today.

The sight caused him to consider the implications for job seeking in the country.

He suggested that, given how many were taking part, securing work in the future would likely depend on personal connections and favour.

In his words:

"I saw the amount of people going to write jamb today, omo to get job for this country you go need connections and grace."

Man shares thought-provoking post about JAMB 2026 candidates. Photo credit: @Morsa Images/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as man speaks about JAMB candidates

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Bluebird eyes said:

"Omoo smh."

Sunlight said:

"Jamb done and dusted."

Emmy Hazard said:

"No be meme o."

Banti Roy said:

"Like ehn you go need better connections no be any how connection."

Joshua Samuel wrote:

"Bruh some people are graduating some people are still looking for Job."

Davycute said:

"Better one bro."

Sammy Elect said:

"You need to know persin that know persin."

Ajasco reacted:

"Na this period them Dey write jamb??"

Triumph said:

"For country wen don spoiled."

~raeRN said:

"Exam done ànd dusted waiting for good results we all jambite will come out in flying colors."

BiG TEDDY said:

"As I log in my registration code like this na once muscle pull hold my brain."

Vivienne said:

"The reprinting slip are we going with the original copy or the photocopy."

October 9th commented:

"Exam success to all jambite I wrote last year omor fear catch me."

Adeoye said:

"As Una Sha dey write am dey enter school we no wun hear boss I dey school you fit help me with anything."

Zenani said:

"This is where I wrote my exam this morning. I saw the gurl I was also looking at her dress, as if I knew they will chse her."

Saheedah said:

"Dem back me nhi thin Pako I cannot pass I cannot jump from one stone to another I still cannot enter the water."

@Trex Kelvin said:

"Na 250 dey my mind nothing concern me with 300 or 400."

@Omowunmi added:

"Nah how I go score 250 dey my head may God help us."

See the post below:

Candidate discovers costly mistake on JAMB 2026 slip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a JAMB candidate cried out bitterly on social media after seeing a costly error on her examination slip.

In a now-viral video, the lady disclosed that she noticed the error after reprinting her slip and has no idea how to correct it.

Source: Legit.ng