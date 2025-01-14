Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli has been embroiled in social media drama over her newly-released movie on YouTube

Shortly after its release, netizens started to point out its similarities with another movie also on YouTube

Omoni Oboli took to her Instagram page to address the situation, and netizens dropped their hot takes on the matter

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli is making headlines on social media over claims of her copying another movie on YouTube.

Just recently, the film star released a movie called A Different Type of Love on her YouTube channel. However, it was soon discovered that it had the same storyline as another movie called Hope Given.

Social media started buzzing with talks about the situation, and Omoni Oboli took her Instagram page to clear the air.

In an online post, the filmmaker explained that her film, A Different Type of Love, had been taken down from YouTube after getting feedback about its striking resemblance with another movie.

Explaining further, Omoni stated that she had engaged the services of a scriptwriter for the film, and investigations are underway to determine what happened.

In her words:

“Dear besties,

"We know you’re probably wondering why the latest movie isn’t available anymore on the channel. We’ve received feedback that it bears a striking resemblance to another film on YouTube. As a channel committed to originality, we’ve decided to remove the movie while we investigate the situation. We’ve engaged the scriptwriter to understand exactly what happened and are working closely with our legal team to resolve this. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Always remember that I love you ❤️.”

See Omoni’s post below:

Reactions trail Omoni Oboli’s YouTube movie

Omoni Oboli’s situation with her YouTube film and reaction to it drew a series of comments from Nigerians. Several of them blamed the scriptwriter and encouraged the actress to take legal action, while others blamed Omoni for not doing her due diligence.

Read their comments below:

Ewere said Omoni’s film was a word-for-word copy:

Kayode said many Nigerian movies on YouTube are similar:

Kelvin Childs said Omoni should sue the scriptwriter for making her waste her resources:

Francess Oyelade had this to say about the drama:

Judith praised Omoni for taking accountability:

DJ Drumbeatz called the script writer greedy:

Hassan said Omoni should have known better and done her due diligence:

Uloma said the lines in the movie were the same:

Adanne said this isn’t the first time Omoni is involved in a copyright mess:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Samuelgift_dorinda:

“The competition within them is becoming too much. I feel like, it’s all the Nollywood stars that own a YouTube tv channel now and they’re all movies producers/directors 😂.”

theamazingjoycel:

“Hian. Na wa. Is there not a way to verify these kind of things before production commences? 🤔.”

Queenjey_abikwi:

“It's the pressure to release movies every week when it's not series or something. This was bound to happen sooner or later. Just imagine the money spent on production and now finding out it's a script sold to multiple producers.”

Itsofficialitop:

“When script writer use chatGPT to generate script.”

Shylad06:

“Oh well, the script writer has a lot to explain cos it may seem as though she is selling the script to different producers. If that’s the case, she has a lot to pay for in damages.”

Thereal_beebee:

“Someone hardwork gone 😭😭.”

pretty_gonny:

“Why are you guys complaining of releasing movie every week allow them please abeg.”

Logicalillogically:

“It’s like we went full circle with Nollywood. From mediocre to improving and now slowly returning to mediocre days because of this obsession to release films on YT. Anyway, only serious filmmakers will remain standing because sooner or later, people will become fed up with the format.”

Alexx Ekubo hangs out with Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo shared a fun video of him and his female colleagues, Chioma Akpotha and Omoni Oboli.

Alexx revealed they were together at his house from 8pm to 5am as the video showed them vibing to ‘Who Is Your Guy?’ by Spyro featuring Tiwa Savage.

In the clip, Alexx was heard referring to Chioma and Omoni as his guys, which stirred reactions from netizens.

