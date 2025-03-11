A young Nigerian lady has shared her experience after visiting the house of popular businessman, Obi Cubana

According to the makeup artist, she was invited to the house to perform a makeover on the businessman's wife

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady's visit to the opulent residence of businessman Obi Cubana has captured the attention of social media users.

The lady, a professional makeup artist, had been invited to the mansion to work her magic on Cubana's wife.

Makeup artist says she had awesome time at Obi Cubana's house Photo credit: @officialqueen030/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady reveals experience at Obi Cubana's house

The makeup artist, who shared her experience on TikTok under the handle @officialqueen030, gave her followers a glimpse into the lavish lifestyle of the wealthy businessman.

Her video captured the mansion's stunning interior and exterior, complete with luxury cars parked outside the compound.

The artist also posed for photos and videos, capturing the grandeur of the staircase inside the house.

Speaking about her experience in general, the makeup artist confessed that it was indeed an awesome one.

Makeup artist shows off interior of Obi Cubana's house Photo credit: @officialqueen030/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"At Obi Cubana's house to glam his beautiful wife. It was an awesome experience."

Reactions as makeup artist shares experience at Obi Cubana's house

TikTok users flooded the comments section of the video with their varying opinions.

While some were impressed by the opulence of the mansion, others had other things to say.

@MAKEUP ARTIST IN IBADAN said:

"God of visibility please locate me."

@Atule said:

"If na me I go beg Obi cabana for money."

@Besti said:

"God bless you for bringing peace to cubana family."

@JuliaBae said:

"Not really there's a fire god sign Aries, the fire is like lava or volcano it doesn't quench but boils water on the earth and ocean depth."

@Top Ridge roofing tech wrote:

"We nor really send them for here. Nobody knows the source of honey except honey bees."

@OGE said:

"If is me I will dress up, do makeup and my hair and snap with the background as you’re planning for the work I will be planning for photo shoot."

@Jidal Hamidu added:

"If by chance I enter this mansion, we die there. No leave no transfer wallahi. It will be a clear definition of when preparations meets opportunity."

Watch the video here:

Source: Legit.ng