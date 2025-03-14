A young Nigerian lady has shared an interesting video revealing her experience with Air Peace International

In the video posted via TikTok, the lady said that she was upgraded to business class after her flight got delayed

Social media users who came across the video on the app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady's flight experience took a turn for the better after her airline, Air Peace International, made amends for a delayed flight.

The passenger's journey was upgraded to business class, a gesture that left her beaming with happiness.

Lady says Air Peace upgraded her flight to business class Photo credit: @namedsosa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady excited as Air Peace upgrades her to business class

The lady, known on TikTok as @namedsosa, took to the social media platform to share her experience.

In a video that showed her luxurious in-flight amenities, she expressed her gratitude for the airline's kindness.

In her words:

"POV: Air Peace International delayed your flight and upgraded you to business class."

She was duly compensated by Air Peace for flight delay Photo credit: @namedsosa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Her post sparked lots of reactions from social media users, who flooded the comments section with their thoughts on the matter.

The airline's decision to upgrade her flight was seen as a commendable move, with many praising Air Peace International for its commitment to customer satisfaction.

While flight delays can often be a source of frustration for travelers, this lady's experience left her overjoyed.

Reactions as lady shares experience with Air Peace

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Good God said:

"Na so dem dye do ooo that’s how I was put inside emirate business to use instead of air peace business class."

@Hurlywatchcandy_ commented:

"They should delay me please on thier flight so I will be compensated."

@Only1Tifepearl said:

"The fear of getting dragged is the beginning of wisdom."

@TY BABY said:

"Abeg wetin you talk make me sef talk am too."

@golden_redolence said:

"Eeehnnnnn and they no put me for anyone ooo."

@Faceless said:

"Una go just dey fine anyhow."

@ThatStranger14 added:

"Pepper soup? This one is good o."

Watch the video here:

Air Peace attendant shares how to get job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a flight attendant who works with Air Peace revealed the requirements of becoming a flight attendant.

The lady made it clear that before one can enrol at a navigation school, the person must be above 18 years of age and must be a graduate.

