A young man sparked a heated debate in the comments section after he was spotted standing on a stack of crates containing eggs

At the end of the captivating video, he was seen gently squatting and walking on the crates, as if testing his balance

Social media users who came across the video had different things to say about the man's action with some expressing doubts

A daring stunt captured on camera has sparked a heated discussion among social media users.

The clip, which quickly went viral, showed a young man standing on a towering stack of crates filled with eggs.

Man seen moving on crates of eggs

The video, shared by @bbmama085 on TikTok, showed the man revealing his deep experience with fragile eggs.

As the clip drew to a close, he was seen crouching down and taking a few gentle steps along the crates, seemingly testing his balance.

Opinions on the man's actions were divided, with some viewers expressing concerns about the potential consequences of his daring feat.

Others, however, were more measured in their assessment, acknowledging the man's gentility and attention to his balance.

Reactions as man walks on eggs

While some TikTok users praised the young man's bravery, others were quick to condemn his actions with another set of people claiming that he used 'juju'.

@Nozzle 4 shizzle said:

"Even if you've fasted for 40 days and 40 nights I don't think this is possible."

@SirkaySmart said:

"Its very possible. Egg is like rock when it's in a standing position."

@Gesture Electrical NG said:

"We call it law of elasticity in physics."

@Jelf_Justice said:

"At this point all i can say is school is not scam. With school you'll never see this as juju. Law of elasticity in physics is at work, lol."

@JESUS CHRIST IS GOD said:

"So now pipo aren't shame to lie oo."

@Di_lovefashion reacted:

"Arts students will think it’s film trick. Where my physics students at?"

@user2705789403803 said:

"Rubber egg abi because even if it ostrich egg the most strong one i will not believe this."

@pretty angel said:

"It depends on the feed that they're feeding the layers i have been in poultry for 4 years now so I'm just talking from experience."

@Amaqueen_100 said:

"This is how people will doubt ur blessings this year, if you believe tap the love sign."

@Bond007 reacted:

"The more you look the less you see. What's not possible cannot be possible."

@Green added:

"Small poultry farm una done add juju join aha."

Man walks on eggs without breaking any

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that netizens reacted in shock after sighting a video of a Nigerian man walking boldly on crates of eggs.

Despite walking with his full weight on the crates, none of the eggs broke and this made netizens debate over the video.

