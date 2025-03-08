A Nigerian boy has gone viral on social media because of his literary prowess and his ability to author a book

According to a social media post by Alex Onyia, the boy, Chidera Ikeoha, was able to write a book when he was in primary 6

What impressed people was that the boy went to the market to sell the book by himself to raise money

A Nigerian boy has been praised by many social media users because of his literary prowess.

The boy who has proved to be intelligent and determined is said to be from Enugu.

Chidera wrote a book titled "The Two Friends." Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia.

In a social media post by education promoter, Alex Onyia, the boy is identified as Chidera Ikeoha.

According to Alex, he and his team had to look for the little boy when his story reached him.

He said Chidera wrote a book when he was in primary six and also marketed it in the open market by himself.

A photo circulating online shows that Childera's book is titled "The Two Friends.

Chidera Ikeoha poses in a photograph with his parents. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia.

Chidera is now in JSS2 but he was seen alongside his parents in the photo shared online.

Alex said:

"We searched for Chidera Ikeoha intensely today until we found him in Abakpa Enugu, and we also visited his home with his parents. This boy is an inspiration and we will not let him ever get discouraged. He wrote this book while he was in primary 6 and currently in JSS2. He goes around in different motor parks daily trying to sell them himself."

Reactions as boy writes book

@_eberechukwu said:

"Please are we getting a soft copy of the book if we buy or is it possible to get the hard copy?"

@MrOzor1 said:

"Thank you so much for bringing him to light. God bless you. I will do my own part to support the young man."

@sir_lux_ said:

"Thank you so much. He made us proud and we will make him proud too."

@UNnanwube said:

"Children hour on radios in Enugu should tap into this book and discuss part of it as a form of support for him, a decaying society we have on our hands. Talents are no longer appreciated, what a time to be alive, supported with a copy."

@bubbleburstee said:

"For those looking for how to buy this little man's books, account details is below! Let's encourage him! We thank God for his parents who tot him how to write a book. Some parents are busy teaching their children how to hate other tribes & mine their skulls!"

