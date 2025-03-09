Qudus Ewe, the young Islamic 'cleric' from Saki, Oyo state, who took 'Osanyin' to the controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, a few weeks ago, has now claimed to be a Prophet of God

According to Qudus Ewe in a video which has gone viral on social media platforms, he sees and speaks with God directly

Amid outrage from many Muslims, Qudus' family came out to refute their son's claims and apologised to the public

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Saki, Oyo state - Muslims have expressed their strong displeasure over a video of a self-styled Islamic cleric, Qudus Ewe, declaring himself a prophet of Allah (God).

In the viral video seen by Legit.ng on Sunday, March 9, the 'cleric' said he is greater than Prophet Musa. Musa is a prominent prophet and messenger of God and is the most frequently mentioned individual in the Holy Quran.

Muslims have condemned Qudus Ewe for equating himself to a Prophet of God. Photo credits: Afa Qudus Ewe, Isaac Dachen, @yoruba_world

Source: UGC

Prophet Musa is believed to have lived in the 14th or 13th century before the common era.

Qudus said:

"I am superior to Prophet Musa. I swear to God. I am a prophet. I am a prophet of Allah (God). Prophet Musa is not on my level.

"I saw God face to face. This is not about boasting; and I know that not many people would believe what I am saying."

He added:

"I am more than the status of an 'Alfa' now. I am more than being a Sheikh. I am a prophet of God. It is God who called me His prophet.

"Prophet Musa only heard God, but he didn't see God. But I see and hear God. I am a prophet of God; I swear with the Quran. I swear with the day it will remain only me in the grave; I swear with my soul that I am a messenger/prophet of God."

Qudus' claim could be considered sacrilegious because according to Islamic belief, no new prophet can come after Prophet Muhammad as he is considered the last prophet and messenger of God, meaning that prophethood has ceased with him; therefore, no new prophet can appear in Islam.

Saki town, where Qudus Ewe hails from, is one of the largest cities in Oyo state. Photo credit: @seyiamakinde

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recalls that in January, Qudus, from Saki town in Oyo state, was spotted in Iyana-Ilogbo area of Ogun state with 'Oseyin', a Yoruba deity, offering prayers for singer Portable.

Although there are reports that Qudus is the son of a herbalist and hunter and that he inherited the 'Oseyin' from his father, Legit.ng cannot independently verify this claim.

An upset Ilorin, Kwara state-cleric, Sanusi Lafiagi, posted the new controversial clip on his known Facebook page and wrote:

"This mumu here has been misled by an evil Jinn. He saw one of Shaytān's chief lieutenants and thought he saw Allah. He should be found and debated before he ruins some gullible people's lives with his wicked lies.

"May Allāh protect us."

Following Lafiagi's post, several commenters berated Qudus Ewe.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

Ismaeel Abdulkareem Aderohunmu wrote:

"Can we just find a way to address all this? All because you can read and write in Arabic you now want turn to nuisance in the society."

Abdulwahab Adeleke wrote:

"Audhubillahi min dhalik!

"Even his roidu his careful in saying with this misguided lot is spitting, this Chalabi shenanigans should quickly stopped before they mislead uniformed Muslims.

"Everyday, I see reasons why we suratul fatiha every, especially the last two verses.

"Allahul mustaān."

Abdulfatah Lawal said:

"Unfortunately, some people will fall for this baba that his message is not even clear to his boy."

Hassanah Olarewaju Kikelomo wrote:

"My problem is who are those people fallowing these people sef? Are they that daft? May Allah continue to guide us to the right path."

Meanwhile, Qudus' parents have put out a video where they frowned at their son's latest act and distanced themselves from his statements about him being a Prophet of God.

Read more metro news:

The video can be watched here.

Muslim clerics pray for Portable

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable was sighted in a mosque close to his bar praying.

The controversial singer was seen in the company of some Muslim clerics and his aides.

The clerics prayed that he would never go down and that his glory would continue to shine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng