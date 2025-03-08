A young man who helped a job seeker in need shared how the same person came through for him

He shared screenshots of their chat in 2022, where the job seeker asked him for N2,000 and their recent chats

As he revealed how much he received from the person, many took to the comment section to hail him for his good act

A Nigerian man shared how he got help after assisting someone years ago.

He shared how he helped a job seeker with N2,000 when the latter was stranded in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Man who helped job seeker with N2k gets rewarded with huge amount. Photo: @PureMinD_.

In a tweet by @PureMinD__, the young man shared the screenshot of the 2022 chat where the job seeker asked him for help.

The screenshot revealed the job seeker's message was on August 20 2022:

It read:

"Good morning sir, I am sorry I am seeking your help this morning, I am stranded in lbadan, I came to for the first bank graduate trainee exam, I was broke, just managed to come and someone who was supposed to send me money don 4k me up, now I just dey find money to go back to akure, 2k will do sir, 23rd is my payday I will refund it back sir. I will sincerely appreciate your help sir. Thanks."

Fast forward to 2025, the young man shared that he needed money on his X page and that same job seeker of three years ago sent him N50,000.

Scrrenshots of chat between man and job seeker who helped him. Photo: @PureMinD_.

He said:

“In 2022, a young man who went for an Entry Level job interview in Ibadan was stranded so reached out to me for 2k loan to get him out it that situation. Of course I sent it to him and told him he didn’t have to refund it. Today, per the post below, he just sent me 50k for “beer”. I am extremely happy that I have touched and still touching lives.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail man’s tweet

Many gave their opinion after the man shared what happened, as some hailed him for being a good person.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@georbemen said:

"The kindness we give today, will always find it way back to us. God bless and bless him too."

@bolaTheSMM said:

"So nobody go ask me for money??make I use 2k receive 200k??"

@_FineBoyJay said:

"From begging for 2k to dashing out 50k. Life no get manual at all."

@akowekowura_ said:

"Continuous effort truly yield to success."

